Real Madrid join Barcelona in race to sign Liverpool superstar: Reports

According to Fichajes, Real Madrid have joined Barcelona in the race to sign Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold. Los Blancos are keen on strengthening their squad in the right-back position this summer.

Madrid's first-choice right-back Dani Carvajal, 31, is no longer the player he once was and Alvaro Odriozola hasn't been able to gain the trust of Carlo Ancelotti. The Italian tactician has often used either right-winger Lucas Vasquez or centre-back Nacho in Caravajal's absence.

Hence, the Spanish giants want to bring in a quality option for the position and Liverpool's Alexander-Arnold has emerged as a surprise target.

Alexander-Arnold has often received criticism for his lack of defensive soundness. However, he is one of the finest full-backs on the ball and his technical quality is undeniable. He can also invert into midfield while his side are in possession, as seen in Liverpool's recent matches against Arsenal and Leeds United.

The 24-year-old is contracted until the end of the 2024-25 season with Liverpool. He has a current market value of around €65 million.

However, Real Madrid might have to shell out a higher fee than that if they are to secure Alexander-Arnold's services as Liverpool would be reluctant to let go of an academy product. The full-back is also wanted by Barcelona (according to TeamTalk).

Real Madrid respond to Barcelona president Joan Laporta with a video message

Barcelona president Joan Laporta recently made a controversial claim as he called Los Blancos the "club of the regime," insinuating that they were favored by former Spanish dictator Francisco Franco. Laporta said:

"They (Real) claim to feel aggravated in sporting terms by this. This comes from a club, as we all know, that has been favoured from refereeing back in history and still nowadays. A club that was regarded as ‘the club of the regime’ back in the days."

Los Blancos responded to Laporta's comments with a video message that showcased Barca's connections with Francisco Franco.

The video from the Madrid giants ended with a statement from the legendary Santiago Bernabeu. He said (via The Athletic):

"When I hear that Real Madrid has been the team of the regime, it makes me want to sh*t on the father of whoever says it."

