Real Madrid join Liverpool and Manchester United in race to sign 21-year-old French sensation: Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly set to enter into the race to sign France U-21 star Rayan Cherki, joining Liverpool and Manchester United in their pursuit of the youngster. The Olympique Lyon youngster has been in fine form this season, attracting interest from some of Europe's finest teams.

Ad

Spanish outlet SPORT reports that Los Blancos are interested in signing Cherki as part of their summer recruitment plans. The 21-year-old has scored 12 goals and provided 18 assists in only 39 appearances across all competitions for Lyon this season, earning rave reviews.

Rayan Cherki broke out at Olympique Lyon aged just 16, and has had many suitors in recent years. The Frenchman turned down a move to Crystal Palace in January, having also rejected a move to rivals Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the summer. He was also wanted by Borussia Dortmund, but a move never materialized.

Ad

Trending

Liverpool have been monitoring Cherki since last summer, as they consider him to be an ideal target to succeed Mohamed Salah. Manchester United also scouted him first-hand in their UEFA Europa League quarterfinal tie against Lyon, and the youngster scored in both legs.

Real Madrid will hope they can repeat what they did with Karim Benzema 16 years ago with Cherki and Lyon. The Spanish giants will hope to beat their rivals to the signature of the young forward, whose technique, vision, and flair has set him apart from his contemporaries. With Lyon facing severe financial problems, clubs will be able to pay a modest fee of around £20-25 million for their gem, whose contract runs until 2026.

Ad

In-demand Premier League star set to turn down Real Madrid, favour Liverpool, Manchester United in surprising twist: Reports

Bournemouth sensation Dean Huijsen appears set to turn down interest from Real Madrid in favour of remaining in the English top-flight, as per reports. The 19-year-old centre-back has been in the news this season after his displays in England earned him rave reviews from around Europe.

Ad

Relevo reports that Huijsen, who has Real Madrid as one of his suitors, is now inclined towards remaining in the Premier League. The Spain international is not short of suitors in England, either, with Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea, and a host of sides interested in him.

Dean Huijsen joined Bournemouth last summer after stints with Juventus and AS Roma in Italy. The youngster has become a starter for the Cherries, earning his debut with the Spanish national team last month with his quality and consistency.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sulayman Salahudeen Sulayman is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. He has an overall experience of 4 years, having previously worked at the likes of SportsRation and ExtraTimeTalk. His tryst with the sport happened at a young age, playing it at home and watching the 2002 FIFA World Cup.



Sulayman has a good feel for the game, which is reflected in his descriptive articles. He double checks information via multiple sources for accuracy, and only uses top-tier platforms like Transfermarkt and Opta for statistical information. His experience and exploits in the industry have led Sulayman to cover the Nigerian Professional League for three years along with games involving the Nigerian national team. He has also worked in F1, joining hands with industry veterans to provide a smooth viewing experience in Nigeria.



Sulayman hails Lionel Messi as the one true GOAT, and his brace in Argentina’s 2005 U20 FIFA World Cup final win over Nigeria left a lasting impact on him. He also supports Chelsea at club level, having followed their dominance under Jose Mourinho. Sulayman also follows other leagues with Nigerian players like Eredivisie, Saudi Pro League, Turkish Super Lig, and more. When not writing, he enjoys cooking and eating. Know More