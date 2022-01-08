Real Madrid jump ahead of Manchester United in race to sign Erling Haaland - Reports

Manchester United have reportedly stepped back from their pursuit of Erling Haaland as the striker wants to join Real Madrid. The Norwegian is currently one of the most sought-after players in world football. However, he has reportedly made up his mind to play for Los Blancos next season, as per reports in Daily Star.

Manchester United have been on the lookout for a striker for a long time. Anthony Martial and Edinson Cavani are reportedly on their way out. Cristiano Ronaldo is almost 37-year-old and Mason Greenwood is still developing. Hence, United want a proven striker to lead their line.

They have joined a host of top clubs in a bid to sign Haaland next summer. The list includes the likes of Manchester City, Barcelona and Liverpool. However, the Norwegian has reportedly set his mind on Real Madrid.

Haaland has told the people close to him that he is attracted to the idea of joining Real Madrid. He likes the greatness of the club and the new Bernabeu.

The star striker has scored 76 goals in 75 games for Borussia Dortmund in all competitions. This season alone, he has 19 goals and five assists in 16 matches in all competitions.

Haaland finished 11th in the Ballon d'Or 2021 rankings and wants to move up the order by joining Real Madrid next season.

With Karim Benzema at 34 years of age, Los Blancos could do with a young superstar replacement. Moreover, it seems likely that Kylian Mbappe will join Real Madrid in the summer. The partnership between Mbappe and Haaland could be lethal.

Manchester United reportedly trying to keep Paul Pogba amidst Real Madrid interest

Paul Pogba's contract with Manchester United runs out in the summer of 2022. There have been multiple rounds of talks between the club and the player's entourage over a new contract but none have been conclusive.

If the situation remains the same, Pogba could leave on a free transfer in the summer. Real Madrid and Juventus are rumored to be two clubs monitoring his situation.

However, recent reports suggest that Manchester United are preparing to offer Pogba a massive £500k-a-week contract.





United 'offer' Paul Pogba £500,000-a-week deal to stay at club. It would see him become the best paid player in Premier League history.

The French midfielder has been out of action due to a thigh injury he picked up in November. He started the season well, making seven assists in just four games. However, in the nine games after that, he hasn't contributed to any goal.

He would like to make his way back on the pitch and make an impact as soon as possible. Even his potential suitors might not want to sign a player dealing with injury or out of form, even on a free transfer, if he leaves Manchester United.

