Real Madrid keen on signing 22-year-old Portugal-based star in summer window: Reports

Real Madrid have set their sights on Benfica defender Alvaro Carreras as a target in the summer transfer window, as per reports. The Spanish giants are prepared to spend big ahead of the 2025-26 season after a largely disappointing campaign this term.

Ad

Spanish news outlet Diario AS reports that Los Blancos are looking to sign the former Manchester United youngster after his impressive season in Portugal. They will try to sign him for lower than the €50 million being requested by Benfica by using a bridge transfer.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Manchester United have a buy-back clause in Carreras' deal with Benfica, and Real Madrid will look to urge them to sign the Spaniard for cheap. They will then sign him from the Red Devils in order to avoid paying what they deem to be an exorbitant price to his Portuguese club.

Carreras has been in fine form for Benfica, causing Real Madrid to try to bring him back to their club. The 22-year-old was on the books of Los Blancos from 2017 until 2020, when he left to play for Manchester United in England.

Ad

Los Blancos are in dire need of left-back due to the recurring physical problems for Ferland Mendy and the inconsistent showings of Fran Garcia. They have been linked with Miguel Gutierrez and Theo Hernandez, among others, as they look to sign a player in the position.

Alvaro Carreras has appeared 47 times across all competitions for Benfica this season, scoring four goals and providing four assists. Standing at over six feet tall, the Spain U-21 international has the physical and technical qualities to thrive at the highest level, and Los Blancos are willing to place their trust in him.

Ad

Real Madrid keen to accelerate first summer signing: Reports

Real Madrid are keen to accelerate a deal to sign Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold before his contract expires in the summer, as per reports. The Spanish giants are hopeful of the England international featuring in the FIFA Club World Cup, and are prepared to negotiate for this to happen.

The Guardian reports that Los Blancos have commenced talks with Liverpool to find an agreement that will see Alexander-Arnold become their player before July 1st. The transfer window ahead of the Club World Cup will be open between June 1st and 10th, and they hope to sign the 26-year-old in this window.

Real Madrid will commence their Club World Cup campaign against Al-Hilal on June 18th in Miami. With Dani Carvajal still recovering from a ruptured ACL and Lucas Vazquez struggling to impress at right-back, they want to sign Alexander-Arnold for a small fee ahead of the tournament.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sulayman Salahudeen Sulayman is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. He has an overall experience of 4 years, having previously worked at the likes of SportsRation and ExtraTimeTalk. His tryst with the sport happened at a young age, playing it at home and watching the 2002 FIFA World Cup.



Sulayman has a good feel for the game, which is reflected in his descriptive articles. He double checks information via multiple sources for accuracy, and only uses top-tier platforms like Transfermarkt and Opta for statistical information. His experience and exploits in the industry have led Sulayman to cover the Nigerian Professional League for three years along with games involving the Nigerian national team. He has also worked in F1, joining hands with industry veterans to provide a smooth viewing experience in Nigeria.



Sulayman hails Lionel Messi as the one true GOAT, and his brace in Argentina’s 2005 U20 FIFA World Cup final win over Nigeria left a lasting impact on him. He also supports Chelsea at club level, having followed their dominance under Jose Mourinho. Sulayman also follows other leagues with Nigerian players like Eredivisie, Saudi Pro League, Turkish Super Lig, and more. When not writing, he enjoys cooking and eating. Know More