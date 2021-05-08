Real Madrid keen on signing Manchester United star - Reports 

Real Madrid have reportedly reignited their interest in signing Paul Pogba. The Manchester United star will be entering the final year of his contract at Old Trafford this summer.

According to a report in AS, Real Madrid are keen on bringing the Frenchman to Santiago Bernabeu and will make a move this summer.

Raiola: “Pogba to Real Madrid? It’s difficult [...]. But impossible is nothing. What if Real offer a Hazard-Pogba swap? It’s just an example. And if all parties like it, why not?



Playing for Real was always very attractive for Pogba because of his idol Zidane too” 🔴 #MUFC #Real — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 1, 2021

Since Pogba is approaching the final year of his Manchester United contract, he could be available for cheap, as per the report. The 28-year-old has been linked with a move away from United for a long time but nothing has materialized.

Real Madrid, in particular, have always been linked with the Frenchman but have not been able to secure a deal with Manchester United. Even though the Red Devils are keen on extending Paul Pogba's contract, interest from Los Blancos could change the midfielder's mind once again.

Mino Raiola hints at Real Madrid move for Manchester United's Paul Pogba

Mino Raiola, Paul Pogba's agent, has been vocal about the possibility of his client moving to Real Madrid. The super-agent was earlier criticized for saying that the Frenchman was unhappy at Manchester United and wanted to leave the club.

Mino Raiola to be the centre of transfer drama again this summer. He says Real Madrid want & can afford Haaland, Pogba is attracted by them and Zidane is his idol, Donnarumma-Juve & more.



🍿 pic.twitter.com/3hDWMWPAX6 — Adriano Del Monte (@adriandelmonte) May 1, 2021

Speaking to AS earlier this month, Mino Raiola claimed the transfer was more down to Real Madrid than Manchester United. He said:

"It's a question for Madrid. At one time, Pogba felt a lot of love for, and trust in, United, and there are various other clubs. Afterwards, it's really hard for United and Madrid to reach an understanding on a massive transfer, because big clubs don't like selling great players to other big clubs. And I'm not going to kid you, for Pogba, playing at Madrid was always a really attractive option, because of Zidane too. He's Pogba's childhood hero.

"I don't know. I think nothing is impossible, but football depends on the day. Just like that. And you need to be flexible to think about all the possibilities. What if tomorrow Madrid want to do a swap, Hazard for Pogba? It's just an example. And if all four parties like it, why not?"

Real Madrid are reportedly set for a squad overhaul this summer, with rumors suggesting Zinedine Zidane could also be leaving the club.