Real Madrid keeping close tabs on 19-year-old Turkish wonderkid ahead of potential €10m deal: Reports

Real Madrid are keeping tabs on Turkish goalkeeping sensation Onuralp Cevikkan to potentially sign him, as per reports from Spain. The Turkiye youth international is one of the leading talents between the sticks for his country and has been making waves in youth football.

Spanish outlet AS reports that Real Madrid scouts were in attendance for a recent U-18 game between Turkiye and Spain. The player they were mainly out to watch was Turkiye goalkeeper Cevikkan, who currently plays for Trabzonspor.

Onuralp Cevikkan has been with Trabzonspor since 2023, having joined the club from Altinordu U-17 for €700,000. The 19-year-old has made a matchday squad for the Turkish giants five times but is yet to debut for the first team despite being highly rated.

Real Madrid are looking to add quality to their youth ranks this month by signing players they believe to have the potential of making the senior side. They have already signed teenage defender Lamini Fati from Leganes earlier this month in a move that showed their inclination towards young players.

Carlo Ancelotti's side may look to pay up to €10 million to sign the Turkiye youth international this month. Signing Cevikkan will see Los Blancos reunite the youngster with his countryman Arda Guler, who is already making waves with the senior side.

Cevikkan will hope to work his way up to the first team quickly if a deal is agreed for his transfer. The teenager has been impressive in youth football, and it remains to be seen if he can translate those performances to senior level.

Real Madrid, Manchester City linked with move for Premier League star: Reports

Real Madrid and Manchester City have been linked with a move to sign Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali, as per journalist Gianluca Di Marzio. The Italy international has previously been linked with a move away from the Magpies, and links have re-emerged.

Tonali missed almost the entirety of the 2023-24 season after his ban for his involvement in a betting scandal. The former AC Milan man has returned strongly this season, impressing in midfield for the Magpies as they seek a return to Europe.

Di Marzio revealed that Real Madrid and Manchester City are keeping tabs on Tonali and could move to sign him in the summer. According to the report, the Magpies' position on the Premier League table at the end of the season will determine the future of the midfielder.

