Real Madrid keeping an eye on former player's performance in the 2022 FIFA World Cup - Reports 

European champions Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on former player Takefusa Kubo’s performances at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Spanish outlet Sport has claimed (via TheRealChamps).

La Liga giants Real Madrid have long had a love affair with the FIFA World Cup. They have regularly used the biggest extravaganza in the world to scout players, not hesitating to break the bank to land the tournament’s standout players if needed. They signed Mesut Ozil after the 2010 FIFA World Cup, Toni Kroos and James Rodriguez in 2014; and Thibaut Courtois’ in 2018.

They have been linked with many players ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, but according to the aforementioned source, they are also keeping an eye on a former player. Japan international Kubo, who joined Real Sociedad in the summer transfer window, is reportedly on Madrid’s radar.

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra 🎙️| Kubo: “Return to Real Madrid? Right now I’m a Real Sociedad player & I don't think about anything else.” @marca 🎙️| Kubo: “Return to Real Madrid? Right now I’m a Real Sociedad player & I don't think about anything else.” @marca

It has been reported that the Japanese midfielder has a buyback clause in his contract, giving Los Blancos a realistic chance of bringing him back to the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

Kubo, 21, spent time at both Barcelona youth academy, earning plaudits for his close control and mean left foot. The Sociedad man, however, has not had as stellar a start to his senior career as expected. A good FIFA World Cup campaign in Qatar, however, could help turn his fortunes around.

Kubo, who sees his Sociedad contract expire in June 2027, has scored twice and claimed four assists in 17 games across competitions this season. He moved to Real Madrid as a free agent in 2019 but did not play a match with the first team.

Real Madrid not expected to make Cristiano Ronaldo move despite Karim Benzema’s injury

With Cristiano Ronaldo becoming a free agent, some reports have linked the Portuguese with a sensational return to the Spanish capital (via Football.London). They have claimed that Los Merengues could bring back the talisman as cover for the injured Karim Benzema. Benzema had to return to Madrid after picking up an injury in his first full training session with France ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Cristiano Ronaldo has been offered to Real Madrid, to replace the injured Karim Benzema.



• He would join for 6 months.



(Source: sport) Cristiano Ronaldohas been offered to Real Madrid, to replace the injured Karim Benzema.• He would join for 6 months.(Source: sport) 🚨Cristiano Ronaldo 🇵🇹 has been offered to Real Madrid, to replace the injured Karim Benzema. 🔙✅• He would join for 6 months.💰(Source: sport) https://t.co/nVxSzCakfh

However, reliable Spanish outlet Marca has debunked the theory, claiming that the Frenchman will only be out for three weeks. This means that Benzema should be fit to fire when Real Madrid return to action after the 2022 World Cup in December.

The Whites’ reluctance leaves the door wide open for Ronaldo’s Chelsea move. Owner Todd Boehly reportedly wanted to bring him in the summer but then-coach Thomas Tuchel blocked the move.

