Real Madrid keeping tab on 25-year-old Liverpool star - Reports

According to Defensa Central (via HITC), La Liga giants Real Madrid are considering a move for Liverpool winger Luis Diaz. The youngster has only been with the Premier League club for just under a year, but has already made a significant impact and has established himself as a key player for the Reds.

Diaz was signed by Liverpool in January for a combined £50m from FC Porto, ahead of Sadio Mane's departure in the summer. However, the 25-year-old exceeded expectations almost immediately and took up Mane's role on the left side of the trident.

Diaz has been a spark for the Reds in what has been a challenging season so far for the club. Despite the team's struggles, he has managed to score four goals and contribute two assists this campaign.

His impressive performances have not gone unnoticed and have reportedly caught the attention of Real Madrid.

Unfortunately, Diaz is out of contention until March due to a knee injury, which will likely impact a potential transfer to Real Madrid. However, the injury may not deter the Spanish giants from considering a move for the talented winger.

Diaz has proven that he has the skill and potential to perform at the highest level, and he could be a valuable addition to the Bernabeu squad.

It remains to be seen whether Real Madrid will make a move for Diaz or if the winger remains with Liverpool. Either way, it is clear that Diaz has a bright future ahead of him and will continue to be a key player for whichever team he ends up with.

Real Madrid likely to be the first preference for Jude Bellingham

According to AS, England midfielder Jude Bellingham has reportedly chosen to join Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund, despite interest from Liverpool and others.

The youngster has risen up the ranks in the England national team, excelling with impressive performances in the Euros and the recently concluded 2022 FIFA World Cup. This has seen his stock rise throughout the footballing world, with continued interest from European juggernauts.

Bellingham's signature will likely be another area of contention between the Reds and Los Blancos, both of whom had been in a transfer battle for Aurelien Tchouameni.

Anfield supporters will still hope that the young midfielder hasn't taken a step further away from England, and will be hoping to see him adorned in red. Los Blancos supporters will also look forward to Bellingham's addition to their budding and impressive midfield.

Poll : 0 votes