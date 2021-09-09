Real Madrid keeping tabs on 19-year-old England youth international - Reports

According to the Daily Mail, Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on Fulham wonderkid Fabio Carvalho.

Los Blancos are reportedly one of several teams to have shown interest in the young player. The 19-year-old has scored three goals in five Championship games this season as Fulham aim to secure promotion at the first time of asking.

Fulham are keen to offer Fabio Carvalho a new long-term deal as he enters the final year of his existing contract. However, with widespread interest from Europe's elite clubs, the player is not expected to sign a new deal.

Interest in young English footballers has been at an all-time high ever since Jadon Sancho left Manchester City to join Borussia Dortmund back in 2017. Since then, the likes of Ryan Sessegnon, Jude Bellingham and Tammy Abraham have all tried their luck abroad.

Real Madrid are looking to follow suit by signing another English wonderkid and turning him into a superstar.

Real Madrid have already signed a young starlet this summer

Real Madrid have already signed a young sensation in French wonderkid Eduardo Camavinga. The 18-year-old midfielder joined the La Liga giants from Stade Rennais this summer. He arrived at the club in a deal worth around €30 million.

Eduardo Camavinga's situation is similar to that of Fabio Carvalho. The Frenchman had just one year remaining on his deal with Rennes. Since he showed no interest in penning a new contract, Rennes decided to sell him to Real Madrid this summer instead of losing him on a free transfer in 2022.

Since Camavinga is just 18 years old, Real Madrid decided to offer the midfielder a six-year contract until the summer of 2027.

Los Blancos were in dire need of midfield reinforcements before Camavinga's move. Long-serving players like Luka Modrić and Toni Kroos are on the wrong side of their 30s and will need replacing sooner rather than later.

Real Madrid have spent their money wisely this summer, having only brought in two players. Alongside Eduardo Camavinga, Los Blancos' only other signing was David Alaba, who joined the club on a free transfer from Bayern Munich.

