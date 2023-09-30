Real Madrid keeping tabs on 19-year-old Liverpool target - Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly monitoring Liverpool-target Raul Paula. The 19-year-old German midfielder plays for VfB Stuttgart's reserves side.

As per journalist Ed Aarons, the Reds and Brighton & Hove Albion are monitoring Paula, who has six goals and two assists in his last nine games for VfB's reserves. Defensa Central (via Hardtackle) has now reported that Los Blancos are also in the fray to snap up the teenager.

Madrid are trying to build a youthful core, having brought in the likes of Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga, and Jude Bellingham in recent transfer windows. Paula could be a great addition to that collection as Los Blancos look to build a team that can dominate at the highest level for the next few years.

The La Liga giants, though, face competition from Liverpool, who're keen to sign the youngster. However, with Stuttgart rating Paula highly, it remains to be seen if either club decide to splurge on a player who's unproven at the highest level.

Paula is yet to appear for Stuttgart's senior side, and it's unclear whether he wishes to continue his development there or move to another league. He might not be an automatic starter at either Real Madrid or the Reds, so it will be interesting to see where Paula wishes to play next if he decides to leave Stuttgart.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti wary of Girona threat

Real Madrid have made a decent start to their La Liga campaign, winning six of their opening seven games to go second in the standings. Their 3-1 loss at Atletico Madrid last weekend is their only loss across competitions this season.

However, Los Blancos face a daunting trip up next. They travel to Girona, who topped the standings after seven games before Barcelona replaced them after beating Sevilla 1-0 on Saturday.

Ahead of his team's clash at the Montilivi, Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti said (as per ESPN) Girona would be at an advantage, as they're not playing in Europe this season:

"We have to give credit to what the table says. Girona have done better in these first games than the other (teams). We have to respect that. Girona can fight.

"They have a big advantage. They aren't playing in Europe, and they can prepare well for the games. What affects teams most is the international competitions. We have injuries and tiredness."

Real Madrid don't have happy memories from their last trip to the Montilivi, as a quadruple from current Lazio striker Taty Castellanos floored them 4-2 in April.