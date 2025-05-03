Real Madrid keeping tabs on 23-year-old Bundesliga star ahead of potential summer swoop: Reports

Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on Bayer Leverkusen defender Piero Hincapie, according to journalist Rodra (via The Madrid Zone on X). The report adds that Xabi Alonso would be delighted if Los Blancos can secure his services this summer (via Madrid Universal).

The Spanish manager is heavily tipped to take over from Carlo Ancelotti at the Santiago Bernabeu this year. And it now appears that the Leverkusen manager wants one of his players to follow him to the LaLiga giants.

Hincapie has been a rock at the back for the Bundesliga side this season. The 23-year-old has registered 42 appearances across competitions, 37 of which have been starts.

Real Madrid are pleased with his efforts and see him as a fine fit in their squad. Los Blancos are expected to invest in the backline this summer after a poor season.

David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger are no longer young and need to be replaced soon. Eder Militao, meanwhile, has suffered two ACL injuries in the last two years.

Hincapie could be a fine choice to sort out the position. Interestingly, the Ecuadorian is capable of playing at left-back as well and his versatility could also make him an asset for the LaLiga giants.

The player is under contract with Bayer Leverkusen until 2029 and reportedly has a €60m release clause in his deal. However, it is believed that the German side could let him go for €40m, which could make him quite affordable for Real Madrid.

Are Real Madrid eyeing an Arsenal defender?

Real Madrid have also been linked with a move for Arsenal defender William Saliba for a while. According to a recent report from Fichajes, the Gunners are willing to consider Saliba's exit as part of a deal which includes Aurelien Tchouameni.

The French midfielder has been a key figure for Los Blancos in recent years, and was roped in to replace Casemiro at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Frenchman hasn't entirely lived up to the billing, and the north London side apparently believe that they could prise him away.

Arsenal are planning for midfield additions, with both Jorginho and Thomas Partey out of contract this summer. The Gunners are now ready to sacrifice Saliba to get their hands on Tchouameni.

However, Real Madrid are adamant that the French midfielder will not be sold. The player is under contract at the Santiago Bernabeu until 2028 and the LaLiga giants consider him a central piece of their plans.

