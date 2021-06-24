Real Madrid keeping tabs on La Liga hitman - Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly monitoring Alexander Isak's situation at Real Sociedad as they continue their search for a new striker.

According to AS, Real see Isak as a cheaper alternative to Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland. The Real Sociedad man has a €70 million release clause, and the club will only sell him if the price is met.

Sociedad are said to be keen on extending Isak's contract and increasing his release clause to €90 million in order to ward off potential suitors. Los Blancos intend to meet his release clause and speak directly to his agency, instead of negotiating with Sociedad.

The report also states that a host of Premier League clubs are interested in signing the striker this summer, with Arsenal already having inquired about his availability. Sociedad, however, have no intention of selling Isak this summer, and the Swede's contract at the club runs until 2024.

Real Madrid are showing interest in Real Sociedad and Sweden striker Alexander Isak. [AS] pic.twitter.com/7n2mzaVMVB — PF | Transfer News (@PurelyFootball) June 24, 2021

Isak scored 17 goals in 34 league appearances for Real Sociedad last season in what was a breakout season for the striker. He is currently leading the line for the Swedish national team at Euro 2020. Isak has been an important part of Janne Anderson's side that has reached the knockout stages of the competition.

Also read: David James column - Top 5 favorites to win Euro 2020

Real Madrid hoping to land Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe in action for France against Portugal in a Euro 2020 Group F clash

Real Madrid are set to go all out to sign PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe, despite the French giants being adamant that the striker will not leave this summer.

Los Blancos are looking for a successor to Karim Benzema and have identified Mbappe as the perfect player to do so. The Frenchman has been heavily linked with a move to Real over the past year, with former manager Zinedine Zidane reportedly a keen admirer of his compatriot.

In order to sign Mbappe, however, Real Madrid will first have to reduce their massive wage bill. The Spanish giants are set for a summer overhaul, with many players set to depart. Gareth Bale, Isco, Dani Ceballos and Mariano are no longer in the club's future plans, while Belgian winger Eden Hazard could also be sold in order to free up funds.

It remains to be seen whether Real Madrid will be able to convince PSG to part ways with a player of Mbappe's caliber this summer.

🚨| Real Madrid want try THIS summer to seriously sign Kylian Mbappé, they are planning to make a bid in August, 'take it or leave it' case.@FabrizioRomano @podcastherewego — Madrid Xtra. (@MadridXtra) June 23, 2021

Also Read: Paul Merson's Euro 2020: 5 surprise packages of the tournament so far

Fabrizio Romano, Jim Beglin, Paul Merson and David James are now Sportskeeda Experts! Check here

Edited by Anantaajith Ra