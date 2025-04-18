Real Madrid learn extent of Kylian Mbappe's injury ahead of Copa De Rey final against Barcelona: Reports

Real Madrid can now relax, as Kylian Mbappe's ankle injury is reportedly just a mild sprain. It was sustained during the return leg of the Champions League fixture against Arsenal (April 16), putting a dent in his fitness for the rest of this season. However, according to AS, he won't be out for much longer.
Mbappe fell awkwardly after trying to bail out of a challenge from Declan Rice, and he immediately gestured for medical assistance. Although he did try to carry on, it was evident that he was in some discomfort, and eventually he had to be substituted.
The Copa del Rey final against Barcelona is slightly over a week away (April 26). Los Blancos were concerned that Mbappe would not be available, but this update has turned out to be great news for the coaching staff and players at Valdebebas.
Further assessments ruled out any major damage, thus allowing the 25-year-old to be fit for the cup final. He will now be rested for the next two La Liga matches - against Athletic Club Bilbao (April 20) and Getafe (April 23). He was already suspended for the Athletic clash after seeing red against Deportivo Alaves.
Real Madrid's exit from the UEFA Champions League increases the importance of the Copa del Rey final, as they have yet to win a trophy this season. Kylian Mbappe's return will be important as Los Blancos seek to crown the season with silverware and a win over rivals Barcelona at Estadio La Cartuja in Sevilla.
Kylian Mbappe slammed after Real Madrid collapse against Arsenal
Kylian Mbappe's first season with Real Madrid is under fire following the team's humiliating Champions League quarter-final defeat to Arsenal. The Spanish heavyweights were vastly outplayed in both legs of the tie, going down 5-1 on aggregate to Mikel Arteta’s side.
Among the loudest critics was former French winger Jerome Rothen, who slammed Mbappe and Madrid. After the match, Rothen insisted that Los Blancos have had an abysmal campaign, branding it a "failure" while warning Mbappe that there was no chance of a Ballon d'Or. He said (via Football 365):
“We are talking about Kylian Mbappe. He arrived at the club of his dreams with the ambition of winning all the trophies... Collectively and individually, it is a failure. He won’t have the Ballon d’Or this year. It was a bitter failure...
"He was non-existent against Arsenal. He should have been perfect at all levels. I think his attitude is terrible, it doesn’t match with his statements. It’s nothingness, there’s nothing. I can’t be told that it’s a success. I wish him the best, but the record is horrible this year.”
The La Liga title and Copa del Rey are still very much in Real Madrid's sights, but there is mounting pressure for Kylian Mbappe to prove his worth at the Santiago Bernabeu.