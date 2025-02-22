Real Madrid left sweating over 28-year-old star’s fitness after training injury scare ahead of Girona clash: Reports 

Real Madrid are sweating over midfielder Dani Ceballos' fitness after the 28-year-old endured an injury scare ahead of their weekend clash against Girona. The Spanish giants will invite Girona to the Santiago Bernabeu for the La Liga game, which will take place on Sunday (February 23).

Things have been looking up for Los Blancos, who have seen a number of injured players return to fitness in recent weeks. Currently, they have just two players out of contention in the long-term - Eder Militao and Dani Carvajal.

As per AS (via Madrid Universal), the Spanish midfielder was partaking in a session when he suddenly felt a knock on his ankle, which was bandaged by the medical staff so he could continue training.

Carlo Ancelotti was asked about Ceballos' injury scare and the Madrid manager stated:

“He is fine, like all those who have played. I will evaluate those who need to rest. The squad is growing physically. Tomorrow it could be an option for Alaba to play. These are things I have to evaluate today.”

It is uncertain if Ceballos, who has played just 14 La Liga games this season, will be available to partake in their upcoming league clash.

Carlo Ancelotti warns Real Madrid that they "can't afford to slip up"

Carlo Ancelotti has warned his Real Madrid squad that they need to be very careful moving forward, so as not to slip up and drop important points. Los Blancos have entered the final stages of the season, with 14 games left in the league.

Ahead of the clash against Girona, Ancelotti said (via Sports Illustrated):

"This game comes at a hugely important moment in the season. We gave a good account of ourselves against Manchester City and we want to see a repeat of that. We've reached a point where we can't afford to slip up. LaLiga is very tight and every game could be crucial in making the end of the campaign in a good position."

Barcelona sit at the top of the league table with 51 points from 24 games. Real Madrid also have 51 points but are behind on goal difference.

