Real Madrid legend edges closer to retirement after rejecting offers from Qatar and MLS: Reports

Real Madrid legend Marcelo is heading towards retirement having rejected offers from Qatar and Major League Soccer, as per Marca.

The Brazilian is currently a free agent, having ended his 15-year stay at the Santiago Bernabeu.

There have been proposals from Qatar and the MLS made to the veteran left-back but he has not been enticed by those opportunities.

He would have had the chance to follow the likes of Gareth Bale and Giorgio Chiellini to the MLS.

However, as it stands, Marcelo looks likely to retire as he engages in other ventures away from the football pitch.

The five-time UEFA Champions League winner is laying the foundations for a career as an entrepreneur.

He currently owns two clubs, Brazilian outfit Azuriz and Portuguese second division side Mafra.

Mafra is used as a bridge between the Brazilian and European market whilst Azuriz is being used to promote training functions.

Marcelo became a Madrid icon during his time at the club, staking a claim as one of the club's greatest ever full-backs.

The Brazilian played 546 times for Los Blancos, which ranks him eighth in the all-time list of appearances made by a player at the Bernabeu.

He scored 38 goals and contributed 103 assists in those appearances, winning the La Liga title six times alongside the Copa del Rey twice.

"One of the greatest left-back of the history of Real Madrid" - club president Florentino Perez lauded Marcelo

Marcelo became a Madrid hero

When the Brazilian bidded farewell to Madrid in an emotional press-conference, Madrid president Perez's admiration for the Brazilian was clear to see.

The Spaniard said (via Daily Mail):

"Dear Marcelo, you are one of the greatest left-back of the history of Real Madrid and of football. Dear Marcelo, you have fulfilled all the dreams you had when you arrived at only 18 years old."

He added,

"Twenty five titles, 564 games and 38 goals. You are one of the greatest. Real Madrid will always be your home. Thank you for everything you've done. Dear Marcelo, our fans will always keep you inside their hearts. We are proud."

Marcelo not only became a huge hit on the pitch but he was a big character in the dressing room.

A positive influence on the younger players at the Bernabeu, the La Liga champions have not only lost a key player but a top personality.

