Real Madrid legend emerges as leading candidate to succeed Luis Rubiales as Spanish FA president: Reports

Real Madrid icon Iker Casillas has reportedly emerged as a leading candidate to replace former Spanish FA (RFEF) President Luis Rubiales (via El Nacional).

The latter resigned from his post on September 10 following legal and media pressure. Rubiales was in the firing line for kissing Spanish women's player Jennifer Hermoso on the lips after her country's FIFA World Cup final victory.

Despite earlier claiming that he would not step down, Rubiales quit his post once Spanish state prosecutors charged him with sexual assault. Following these incidents, the retired goalkeeper, who boasts 167 caps for his Spain, has been rumored to take over the position.

According to El Nacional, the former shot-stopper was considering the role in 2020. However, he did not participate in elections due to COVID-related problems. At the time, he said:

"The main reason that has led me to take this decision is the exceptional social, economic and health situation that our country is suffering from, this makes the elections take a back seat."

Leaving room for speculation, he added:

"It's not a closed door for the future."

Casillas, a FIFA World Cup winner in 2010 and two-time European Champion with Spain, has seemingly kept his word and could potentially be the solution to the ongoing issue.

"I have faith in the truth" - Luis Rubiales to continue fight against Jennifer Hermoso even after resignation

Luis Rubiales (via Getty Images)

Former RFEF President Luis Rubiales has pledged to fight for the truth despite resigning from his post. Following charges of sexual assault and FIFA's 90-day suspension, Rubiales has decided to step back and focus on his legal battle.

A man who once denied stepping down after the infamous kiss came out to confirm that a lot has changed since his initial statement. With regard to his resignation, Rubiales said (via The Guardian):

"The situation changed so much from the moment I said, ‘I’m not going to resign,’ and now. It’s changed so, so much in three weeks."

However, the 46-year-old hasn't yet admitted to any wrongdoing and continues to battle for the truth. He wrote in a statement:

"I have faith in the truth and I will do everything in my power so that it prevails."

For the time being, the RFEF are looking to replace Rubiales with the right candidate. As per reports, the appointment of a new president could take up to three months (via Then 24).