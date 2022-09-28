Real Madrid legend could leave current club before making his official debut: Reports

Former Real Madrid left-back Marcelo may leave Greek side Olympiacos F.C. before making his debut for the club, as per El Nacional.

The Brazilian surprised many when he joined Olympiacos after leaving Madrid this past summer.

He became a Los Blancos legend during his time at the Santiago Bernabeu, making 546 appearances for the La Liga giants.

However, Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti couldn't guarantee the left-back game time as he sat on a high salary.

There was interest from several clubs abroad and in Spain, including Real Valladolid, but none were enticing to the Brazilian.

A move to the Greek side ensued where he linked up with former Madrid winger James Rodriguez.

Olympiacos fans have heralded the signing of the legendary left-back but injury problems have stopped him from making his debut for the club.

Marcelo's poor form and fitness problems are so troublesome that there is a chance he will leave the Karaiskaki Stadium without making a single appearance.

The Brazilian's close relationship with compatriots Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo gave Ancelotti a lot to ponder with regards to his future.

His contract was expiring in the summer and a decision needed to be made.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez was willing to hand Marcelo a new one-year deal but Ancelotti insisted they part ways with the left-back.

Marcelo signed a one-year deal with Olympiacos and it remains to be seen if he will even see that deal out.

Real Madrid left-back Marcelo left Ancelotti and legendary striker Raul in tears

Marcelo left the Bernabeu as a Champions League winner

Marcelo's farewell ceremony this past summer was certainly an emotional occasion.

The Brazilian had spent 15 years at Real Madrid, winning the UEFA Champions League five times and the La Liga title six times, as well as the Copa del Rey twice.

He leaves the Santiago Bernabeu as one of the best left-backs in European history.

Marcelo also left his former manager Ancelotti and club-legend Raul in tears as he bidded a fond farewell to Los Blancos.

The Brazilian spoke fondly of Raul during his farewell ceremony, saying (via Daily Mail):

"Thank you Raul for being a captain and an example for me. I have never said it but you have been my role model. Thank you. This is not a goodbye because I feel I'm not leaving Real Madrid."

Madrid president Perez lauded Marcelo with a touching tribute:

'Today we say thank you to our great captain, one of our biggest legends. The player with the most titles in the history of Real Madrid. Marcelo."

