Real Madrid legend Marcelo 'very close' to completing shock move to Premier League club: Reports

Leicester City are reportedly close to signing Real Madrid legend Marcelo, who is currently a free agent.

According to Spanish journalist Marti Miras, the Brazilian is set to undergo a medical at the King Power Stadium and will sign a contract that will keep him at the club until June of 2023.

The left-back has been without a club since leaving Real Madrid when his contract expired at the end of last season. Marcelo joined the La Liga giants in January of 2007 and made an astonishing 546 appearances for Los Blancos, scoring 38 times.

The Brazilian was part of the side that won the Champions League on five separate occasions while also winning six La Liga titles and four Club World Cups.

Marcelo formed a legendary partnership with Cristiano Ronaldo down Madrid's left-hand side, as the Galacticos enjoyed incredible success throughout the past decade.

However, while the full-back has enjoyed an incredible career, he has been confined to the bench in recent times, with injuries beginning to mount up.

Marcelo made just 18 appearances across all competitions last term for Real Madrid and could struggle to cope with the intensity of the Premier League.

Real Madrid defender could become Leceister's second outfield signing of the summer

The Foxes have endured a difficult summer and currently lie at the bottom of the Premier League table with just one point from their opening four games.

Leicester only completed their first outfield signing of the summer on deadline day, with Reims defender Wout Faes arriving at the club to replace the recently-departed Wesley Fofana.

The French defender finally joined Chelsea following a summer of speculation, with numerous other stars at the Midlands club linked with moves away. James Maddison, Harvey Barnes and Youri Tielemans have all been rumored to be leaving before the window slams shut.

Brendan Rodgers is under severe pressure following his side's slow start to the season. However, the potential arrival of Marcelo will surely be a boost to a confidence-stricken squad.

With Luke Thomas and Ryan Bertrand Leicester's current options at left-back, the legendary defender will provide much-needed competition for the team.

Marcelo has played 58 times for Brazil and has been named in the FIFA FIFPro World XI on six occasions between 2012 and 2019.

Leicester City @LCFC



#WelcomeWout We’ve signed Wout Faes on a five-year contract from Reims! ✍️ We’ve signed Wout Faes on a five-year contract from Reims! ✍️#WelcomeWout

