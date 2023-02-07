Real Madrid legend rejects Leeds approach to replace Jesse Marsch as manager at Elland Road - Reports

Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez has reportedly turned down the opportunity to become Leeds United's new manager.

According to Spanish publication Diario AS, the Peacocks wanted to replace outgoing boss Jesse Marsch with Raul and approached him about the same. However, the Spaniard has chosen to stay on with Los Blancos' Castilla side for the time being.

Leeds notably parted ways with Marsch after a run of seven Premier League games without a win. Their 1-0 defeat against Nottingham Forest over the weekend left the team 17th in the standings after 20 games, out of the relegation zone only on goal difference.

In search of a new manager to guide them to safety and build on in the future, the club seemed to have reached out to Raul. However, the legendary forward is currently in charge of Real Madrid Castilla, who are second in the Primera Federacion - Grupo 1, Spain's third tier.

Raul has led the team to 11 wins and nine draws in 22 games, suffering just two defeats. They're only two points behind leaders AD Alcorcon, who they drew 1-1 with at the weekend.

The former Schalke 04 forward has notably been the side's manager since 2019 after working with Los Blancos' youth setup and U18 teams previously. Diario AS' report added that Raul has also been approached to take over a managerial role by Schalke, Eintracht Frankfurt and a few Spanish clubs.

Raul Gonzalez is one of Real Madrid's greatest players of all time

Raul Gonzalez rose through the ranks at Real Madrid before becoming a part of their first team in 1994. The Spaniard spent 16 glorious years with Los Blancos that brought numerous titles and goals galore.

Overall, Raul played an incredible 741 games for the Spanish heavyweights across competitions, scoring 323 goals and laying out 114 assists. He won three UEFA Champions League, six La Liga, four Spanish Super Cups, two Intercontinental Cups and a UEFA Super Cup with them.

Following his departure in 2010, Raul spent two seasons each with Schalke 04 and Al-Sadd before retiring in 2015.

