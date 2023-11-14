Real Madrid legend Zinedine Zidane dealt fresh blow as managerial return to homeland on the verge of being dashed: Reports

Real Madrid icon Zinedine Zidane's hopes of becoming Marseille's next manager have been jeopardized as the club's owner Frank McCourt isn't looking to sell.

French outlet France Bleu Azur previously reported that Zidane had reached an agreement with the Ligue 1 side to become their next coach. This depended on the club being sold to Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi Public Investment Fund targeted Marseille as the next European club they wanted to take over. They wanted to make Les Phocéens 'the Newcastle United of France'.

However, McCourt's entourage have downplayed claims that the owner is looking to sell. They said (via GetFootballNewsFrance):

"He (McCourt) will tell you again, he has no interest in seeing the club."

Zidane has been out of management since leaving Real Madrid for the second time in 2021. He oversaw 174 wins in 263 games during two spells at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Frenchman

The French coach, who won three UEFA Champions League trophies with Madrid, has also been linked with Paris Saint-Germain but has continuously snubbed approaches from the reigning Ligue 1 champions.

Marseille are currently coached by AC Milan legend Gennaro Gattuso who replaced Marcelino in September. He was appointed on a short-term deal but if he oversees UEFA Champions League qualification he will trigger an extension to remain at the Stade Velodrome.

Real Madrid icon Karim Benzema was disappointed Zinedine Zidane left in 2021

Karim Benzema enjoyed playing under Zinedine Zidane.

Karim Benzema was sad to see fellow countryman Zinedine Zidane leave Real Madrid in 2021. The French striker flourished under 'Zizou' bagging 108 goals and 49 assists in 217 games.

The Al-Ittihad superstar hailed Zidane as the 'perfect man' and displayed his regret in seeing him leave. He said (via The Daily Mail):

"Of course I am dissapointed that he is leaving Real, because he is a great manager and has won a lot of trophies. On a human level, he is the perfect man. I would say the word magnificent even to describe it. But that's how it is, and life goes on."

Zinedine Zidane guided Real Madrid to 11 major trophies during his two spells at the Santiago Bernabeu. He won FIFA's Best Coach of the Year in 2017 and 2018 and is regarded as one of Los Blancos' greatest tacticians.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Zidane given Marseille now looks to no longer be an option. A return to Madrid would seem unlikely given the La Liga giants are eyeing Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso as Carlo Ancelotti's successor.