Real Madrid likely to part ways with 20-year-old star in the summer, club not convinced by player's performances this season - Reports

Real Madrid have reportedly decided internally against signing Brazilian right-back Vinicius Tobias permanently. They would have him return to his parent club Shakhtar Donetsk at the end of the season. The Spanish giants considered signing the 20-year-old full-back on a permanent deal after his loan spell with the club.

Brazilian youngster Vinicius Tobias left Internacional to join Ukrainian giants Shakhtar Donetsk in 2021 after impressing in his time with the Brazilian club. The onset of the war in Ukraine meant an opportunity was given to foreign footballers to move abroad on loan. Hence, Real Madrid swooped on the right-back in April 2022.

Vinicius Tobias has featured for the Castilla team since his arrival, and his loan deal was renewed at the end of the 2022-23 season. The loan agreement includes an option to buy the youngster, which will be triggered by Los Blancos if they feel satisfied with his development.

As per Relevo, the La Liga leaders are now unwilling to sign the right-back once the season ends, as he hasn't done enough to impress them. He has made only one senior appearance in his time at the Santiago Bernabeu, a start in the Copa del Rey win over Arandina last month.

Tobias has mostly spent his time with the Castilla team and has made 19 appearances this season in their league, with four assists to his name. The right-back was expected to be the heir to Dani Carvajal but hasn't lived up to the expectations.

Vinicius Tobias still stands a chance of remaining at the club, but only if he delivers an extraordinary run of performances until the end of his loan spell.

Real Madrid keen to open negotiations with star over new contract

Real Madrid are willing to offer a contract extension to Ukrainian goalkeeper Andriy Lunin, as per One Football. The 25-year-old is set to run out of a contract with the club in 2025 and has proven his quality this season.

Thibaut Courtois picked up an ACL injury just before the start of the season, leading to panic in the Real Madrid camp. The club sanctioned a loan move for Chelsea star Kepa Arrizabalaga, but Lunin has proven himself a worthy replacement for Courtois.

The Ukraine international has featured 14 times this season in La Liga and has saved 81% of the shots he has faced. His form has given manager Carlo Ancelotti a welcome headache throughout the season, as he has rotated with Kepa.

Lunin will sit down with the club at the end of the season to discuss the terms of a potential new deal.