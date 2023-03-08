Real Madrid likely to part ways with 6 first-team players to help fund summer transfers - Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly planning a mass exodus in the summer as they look to refresh their squad. Jesús Vallejo, Mariano Díaz, Eden Hazard, Andriy Lunin, Álvaro Odriozola, and Marco Asensio are set to leave the club at the end of the season.

As per a report in Fichajes, Carlo Ancelotti wants to reshuffle his squad and knows that he needs to make space before signing players. He has now named six players who could leave the club in the summer.

Vallejo has not got the chances he wants, while Hazard has also been complaining about the same. Lunin and Odriozola were always considered backups, but they have now been given permission to leave. Diaz has not managed to impress since his return, while Asensio is on the list despite doing well this season.

The Italian manager likes to do his transfer business in the summer windows and spoke about it earlier this year. He said:

"We didn't dip into the winter market because we didn't need to. If you plan your squad well in summer then you don't need to use the winter market. When you sign in January, it means something has happened, which could be an injury, but we're fine."

Eden Hazard gearing up for Real Madrid exit

Eden Hazard has admitted that he is gearing up for an exit from Real Madrid. He wants to remain until the end of his contract but is ready to accept the club's decision.

He was quoted by GOAL, saying:

"In January, it is impossible (leaving the club), because I have family, and I like the city. But in summer, it is possible that I go. I have one more year on my contract, and it's the club's decision. If the club tells me 'Eden, thanks for four years, but you have to go', I have to accept it because it's normal. But I would like to play more, show more that I can play, that I am a good player."

He added:

"The coach knows that I still have a contract until 2024. My first three seasons at Real have not gone well, so I want to show everyone what I can do, starting with this Saturday. It has always been a dream to play for Real. It still is."

Hazard was linked with a Premier League return in January, but he stayed at Real Madrid.

