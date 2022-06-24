Real Madrid lining up move for 29-year-old Premier League star as they look to move on from Kylian Mbappe - Reports 

La Liga giants Real Madrid have identified Tottenham Hotspur star Heung-min Son as a summer target, reporter Rudy Galetti has claimed (via the Daily Mail).

Real Madrid tried their best to prize Kylian Mbappe away from Paris Saint-Germain earlier in the summer. The French superstar took his time and eventually decided to extend his stay with the Parisians, signing a three-year extension.

Los Blancos are reportedly keen on bouncing back from the upset and have set their eyes on Son to bolster their attack.

Son enjoyed a blistering 2021-22 campaign with Tottenham Hotspur, scoring 23 Premier League goals to win the Golden Boot alongside Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah. More impressively, none of the 29-year-old’s goals came from the penalty spot, making it a unique feat in the English top flight. The South Korea international played a key role behind Spurs securing a top-four finish.

Son, who has been at Tottenham since 2015, signed a new deal last summer, extending his contract until June 2025. It is unclear how much Real Madrid will have to pay to lure Son away from Spurs. After the season he just had, the north London outfit are not expected to let him go without a fight.

Over the last seven seasons, Son, who is valued at €75 million (via Transfermarkt), has featured in 324 games across competitions for Spurs, recording 131 goals and 73 assists.

Real Madrid need reinforcements in attack but Son transfer looks unlikely

With Gareth Bale and Isco poised to leave the club as free agents and Marco Asensio linked with AC Milan and Liverpool, Los Blancos could do with some reinforcements.

Karim Benzema enjoyed his best-ever campaign last term (44 goals and 15 assists), but expecting the 34-year-old to be as prolific next term is hardly practical.

Son, who has proven himself to be a potent goalscorer, could surely boost Real Madrid’s attack, but we don’t believe he will make his way to Madrid this summer.

After signing a contract extension last summer, Son expressed how he felt at “home” (via the Daily Mail), and we do not see it changing.

Additionally, Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is one of the toughest negotiators in football, making it all the more unlikely for Madrid to pull this improbable transfer.

Also Read: "The 1st year Cristiano Ronaldo arrived, I scored 27 goals and he 26" - Higuain opens up on Ronaldo, Benzema and Kaka's transfers to Real Madrid and how he became a "Florentino player"

Interested in sports other than Football? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far