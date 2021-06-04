Real Madrid linked with move for Everton star as Carlo Ancelotti eyes reunion - Reports

Real Madrid are looking to sign Everton star Richarlison this summer as newly-appointed manager Carlo Ancelotti is eyeing a reunion with the Brazilian.

The Whites are expected to add some strength and depth to their squad under Ancelotti, with Richarlison being an option this summer.

The Brazilian was linked with a move to Real Madrid’s arch-rivals Barcelona in January 2020, but the Blaugrana’s £85 million bid was rejected by Everton.

Although Richarlison wasn’t at his best last season and mustered just seven goals in 34 Premier League games, Ancelotti is keen to add him to the Real Madrid squad as per Football Insider.

🚨 According to Football Insider: “Carlo Ancelotti wants to sign Everton Forward, Richarlison at Real Madrid and it is believed that Everton will listen to offers for the player if he pushes for a move.” #EFC pic.twitter.com/MdmMtmHXq4 — TheMightyBlues (@MightyBluesYT) June 3, 2021

Richarlison’s contract with Everton runs until 2024, and they will demand a steep fee to sell him.

Considering Everton will need to sell first to strengthen their team under a new manager, Richarlison could make way if he pushes for a move.

The money received from the Brazilian’s sale could be used to strengthen other areas of the pitch.

Real Madrid to add more attacking impetus after a disappointing season

Real Madrid went trophyless last season as they looked labored in attack and weak at the back. While Eden Hazard struggled to turn his Real Madrid career around, the goal-scoring burden fell on Karim Benzema’s shoulders.

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano’s Transfer Roundup: Update on Lionel Messi’s contract, Chelsea’s plan for the summer and more

Benzema finished La Liga with 23 goals, but the next highest player on the goal-scoring charts for Real Madrid was Casemiro, who predominantly played in a central midfield role.

🗞Carlo Ancelotti wants to sign Everton Forward, Richarlison at Real Madrid and it is believed that Everton will listen to offers for the player if he pushes for a move



(Source - Football Insider) pic.twitter.com/HF8NfYzFpt — The Toffee Blues (@EvertonNewsFeed) June 3, 2021

Manager Carlo Ancelotti is expected to hand Martin Odegaard and Gareth Bale opportunities next season, but Richarlison could be the spark they need.

Although the Brazilian has not been as consistent as he would have liked in front of goal, he is still a young player and has progressed well as an attacker.

Since joining Everton in 2018, Richarlison has scored 42 goals in 119 appearances for the Toffees. The majority of his appearances have been from the left flank, but he can play as a centre-forward as well.

Richarlison has managed double-digits in terms of Premier League goals in two of the three years he has been at Goodison Park. His goal-return could only get better at Real Madrid where he will have the chance to play with better players.

Kindly help Sportskeeda's Football section improve. Take a 30-second survey now

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava