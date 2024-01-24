Real Madrid linked with move to sign 26-year-old goalkeeper set to become free agent this summer: Reports

Real Madrid have reportedly set their sights on 26-year-old UD Las Palmas goalkeeper Alvaro Valles, whose contract is expiring this summer. The Spaniard could join Los Blancos as a free agent, and according to El Nacional, this has piqued the club's interest.

This is due to the goalkeeping situation at the Santiago Bernabeu. Thibaut Courtois is the number-one keeper at the club, and he is under contract until the summer of 2026. However, the Belgian is out with a serious injury and there's no certainty around a clear return date.

Apart from Courtois, backup keeper Andriy Lunin's future at the club remains uncertain with his contract due to expire next summer. Lunin has been impressive for the Madridistas in recent months, but he could be on his way out of the club by the summer.

The only remaining first-team goalkeeper is Kepa Arrizabalaga, who currently on loan from Chelsea, and will likely return to Stamford Bridge in the summer. The Spaniard has not met expectations during his temporary spell at the Bernabeu, and this has led Madrid to look for other avenues to strengthen the goalkeeping position.

Valles has been hailed as one of La Liga's top goalkeepers this season, and his performances have attracted attention from several clubs, including his former club Real Betis. Los Verdiblancos released him in 2018, but he has grown considerably since, and they are keen to bring the 26-year-old back with the offer of a guaranteed starting position.

With Thibaut Courtois still at Real Madrid, though, the Spanish giants cannot make a similar promise. But they can certainly offer Alvaro Valles, who has conceded 17 goals in 21 La Liga games this season, a bigger chance at winning trophies.

Real Madrid prodigy Arda Guler may leave club on loan

Real Madrid's young talent Arda Guler could reportedly leave the club this January with a loan deal in the works. The Turkish prodigy joined Madrid last summer from Fenerbahce but he's had a challenging start with the Spanish giants due to long-term injuries.

Real Madrid's head coach Carlo Ancelotti addressed the media concerning Guler's progress, saying (via Forbes):

"I am very aware that he is 18 years old. Calm down, be calm with him. He will be a very important player for the present and for the future. It takes a little patience on everyone's part. I have it, and so does he. He'll get his minutes, the quality is there."

Despite playing well in their 3-1 Copa del Rey victory against Arandina, the youngster may not find the consistent playing time he desires at the Bernabeu. According to SPORT (via Forbes), the possibility of a loan move could be on the cards to ensure Guler gets adequate playing time for his development.