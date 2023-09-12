Real Madrid linked with surprise loan move for 31-year-old striker: Reports

Real Madrid have been linked with making a surprise loan move for FC Porto striker Mehdi Taremi.

The 31-year-old Iranian has attracted the interest of top European clubs with his performances for Porto. He has made 152 appearances for the Portuguese side, scoring 80 goals and providing 49 assists across competitions.

Los Blancos, on the other hand, didn't make any big-name signings in the summer after Karim Benzema left the club to join Al-Ittihad. They brought in Joselu Mato on loan from Espanyol as a replacement.

According to Defensa Central, manager Carlo Ancelotti could demand the club for an additional striker in the summer. In that case, they will look to make a move for Taremi, who was linked with moves to clubs like AC Milan and Inter Milan earlier in the summer transfer market.

Taremi was in great form for Porto during the 2022-23 season as he scored 31 goals and provided 14 assists in 51 games across competitions. The Iranian could turn out to be a useful addition to Real Madrid's team if he completes a loan move in January.

Endrick spoke about which shirt number he would take upon joining Real Madrid

Endrick already has a deal in place to join Real Madrid in 2024. The Brazilian striker is one of the highly touted prospects in football at the moment and the 17-year-old has been in great form for Palmeiras.

Endrick was recently asked about the shirt number he would take upon his arrival to the Spanish capital. The Brazilian youngster said (quotes as per Madrid Xtra Twitter):

“#9 at Real [Madrid]? The number is the least important thing. I know I’m going to wear a shirt that is heavy. Whether I start with that number or another, I’m going to work the same.”

He has previously expressed his interest in the number and has expressed his appreciation of the previous holder of the number, Karim Benzema. Speaking about the Frenchman, Endrick said (via RMCF France Twitter):

"I'm a 9 with a soul of 10. I love Benzema. When Cristiano Ronaldo left he took things into his own hands, he became another player. I watched him a lot on TV and his style of play is very inspiring."

Real Madrid already have a rich attacking pool consisting of Brazilian players like Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo. Hence, Endrick's addition could further enhance the team. He will join the club next summer after turning 18 years old.