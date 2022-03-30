Real Madrid and Liverpool interested in signing midfielder who could cost 'well over €100 million' - Reports 

Real Madrid and Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham. The 18-year-old continues to impress for Dortmund in the Bundesliga, having scored three goals and contributed seven assists in 27 league appearances.

The teenager has reportedly drawn the attention of a number of top European sides including Liverpool and Real Madrid.

BILD (via SportWitness) reports that BvB are looking to make over €100 million from any deal that takes Bellingham away from Signal Iduna Park.

The English teenager's potential departure would likely follow Dortmund star striker Erling Haaland who is being heavily linked with Real Madrid and Manchester City.

Bellingham is the 'heart' of the Dortmund side. So. losing one of their top performers would be a huge loss for a side trying to contend with Bayern Munich at the top of the Bundesliga table.

But the Englishman looks likely to depart the German side at some stage given the huge progression he has shown during his time at Dortmund. Reds manager Jurgen Klopp is reportedly a huge fan of Bellingham.

The Sun reports that the German coach believes the teenager will be the world's best midfielder in a few years time. He's not the only important person in the potential pursuit of Bellingham from both European heavyweights.

Madrid president Florentino Perez, according to Fichajes, is also a keen admirer of the English talent.

He is reportedly looking to sanction a move that involves Bellingham remaining with Dortmund for a year before arriving at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid or Liverpool for Jude Bellingham

The 18-year-old has been dazzling for Dortmund this season

Both sides offer interesting projects for Bellingham to potentially be a part of.

Under Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool are currently seeking an unprecedented quadruple and the squad transformation that the former Dortmund manager has overseen at Anfield is admirable.

The signings of Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, Diogo Jota, and most recently, Luis Diaz have been astute.

His work with developing players into world beaters is second to none and Bellingham may be enticed by the opportunity to work under a world class coach.

Meanwhile at Madrid, Carlo Ancelotti is bringing about changes that could see the club make the signing of the summer by luring Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Kylian Mbappe to the club.

With the likes of Luka Modric, Casemiro and Toni Kroos at the club, Bellingham will be given the opportunity to play alongside three of Europe's best midfielders over recent years.

Wherever Bellingham ends up, he will surely be one of England's best talents in years to come.

