Real Madrid and Liverpool target Jude Bellingham is expected to depart Borussia Dortmund in the upcoming summer transfer window despite a new contract offer, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Bellingham, 19, has emerged as one of the best talents in the world since joining BVB from Birmingham City for an initial fee of £25 million in the summer of 2020. He has scored 20 goals and contributed 22 assists in 113 appearances across all competitions for his club.

A box-to-box operator blessed with passing and dribbling, the 22-cap England star has been speculated to leave Edin Terzic's side since last summer. He has popped up on the radar of the likes of Real Madrid, Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea and Manchester United.

DW Sports @dw_sports Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham is a special player. Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham is a special player. ⚡️ Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham is a special player. https://t.co/GSGq7NecpA

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano stated that Bellingham is likely to leave despite Dortmund's wish to retain his services. He said:

"Of course, Borussia Dortmund would love Jude Bellingham to stay, it's normal. But I keep my feeling after speaking to sources that Bellingham is expected to leave in the summer. There are too many top clubs keen on signing him, so it's going to be more than difficult for BVB to keep him."

Bellingham, who has a contract until June 2025 at Signal Iduna Park, is valued in the region of £132 million by his current side. He is believed to be open to a move to either Liverpool or Real Madrid in the future.

Both interested parties are keen to acquire Bellingham's signature as both clubs are currently aiming to revamp their midfield departments.

While the Reds are expected to part ways with James Milner, Naby Keita, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Real Madrid is unsure about Luka Modric and Toni Kroos' immediate futures at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Anfield Edition @AnfieldEdition 🥇| “I see him [Jude Bellingham] really as the new player of Jurgen Klopp and the new squad of Liverpool in the summer. [ @Plettigoal 🥇| “I see him [Jude Bellingham] really as the new player of Jurgen Klopp and the new squad of Liverpool in the summer. [@Plettigoal] https://t.co/7Spjb5yiQ0

Steven Gerrard offers his help to Liverpool in pursuit of Real Madrid-linked prodigious star

Speaking to BT Sport, Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard asserted that he is open to offering a helping hand to his erstwhile club in their pursuit of Real Madrid target Jude Bellingham. He elaborated:

"The obvious signing is Bellingham. They lack a runner in midfield who can get you a goal, the legs – he ticks a lot of boxes. I am sure he is bright enough to look at Liverpool, who have one of the top five managers in the world. They are building a new stand and they also have world-class facilities."

Claiming he would take the 19-year-old England star out for dinner in Dortmund to convince him of a move to Anfield, Gerrard continued:

"I want him at Liverpool. I'll fly out to Dortmund and take him out for dinner! I think it's important to stay in England to continue his growth and development. Just get him to send his diary to me!"

