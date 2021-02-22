AC Milan interested in signing Brahim Diaz but attacker wants Real Madrid return – Reports

AC Milan are reportedly eager to sign Brahim Diaz permanently from Real Madrid at the end of the season. The 21-year-old however, is desperate to return to the Santiago Bernabeu once his loan spell with the Italian club ends.

According to Fichajes, AC Milan are willing to part with €30 million to sign Diaz from Real Madrid.

The report, however, suggests that AC Milan will find it difficult to keep hold of Diaz as the Spaniard has his mindset on a return to the Spanish capital.

Brahim Diaz rose through the youth ranks at Manchester City before making a move to Real Madrid in the summer of 2019, in a deal worth £15.5 million.

Diaz was unable to make an immediate impact at Madrid due to lack of regular first-team opportunities. He played just 21 times for Real Madrid last season, scoring two goals and providing three assists.

The Spain U21 international left Real Madrid to join AC Milan on a one-year loan deal last summer.

Diaz has now become an integral member of Stefano Pioli's AC Milan squad this season. He has made 25 appearances for the Italian side, scoring four goals and providing three assists.

His impressive performances and on-field relationship with the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Ante Rebic have convinced the Rossoneri to sign him on a permanent deal.

Real Madrid could be forced to sell Brahim Diaz to AC Milan if they are to pursue Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid have been heavily linked with a move for PSG star Kylian Mbappe in recent months. The club will have to spend north of £100 million to land the Frenchman and will therefore need to sell in order to balance the books.

So Real Madrid will look to sell Diaz to AC Milan, or any other team that are ready to match the 21-year-old's price tag next summer.

A move to the Italian giants would benefit Diaz, as he has already established himself as a regular starter under Stefano Pioli.