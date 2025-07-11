Real Madrid could look to reinforce squad in another player in key position this summer: Reports

Real Madrid may be looking to reinforce their defensive options this summer after their performance at the FIFA Club World Cup, as per reports. The Spanish giants were eliminated from the competition by European champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), prompting an inquest into the state of their squad.
Spanish outlet Marca has revealed (via Madrid Universal) that Xabi Alonso's side are considering bringing in another centre-back before the end of the transfer window. The club remains concerned about the quality at their disposal in the position, and will look to make another addition after Dean Huijsen.
Huijsen joined the club from Bournemouth in a £50 million move this summer and immediately established himself as a key player, making five starts at the Club World Cup. The 20-year-old Spain international missed the semi-final through suspension and Los Blancos put on a poor showing at the back, letting in four goals.
Real Madrid are unhappy with the quality of their defensive options and are set to now target a new acquisition, with Ibrahima Konate strongly linked. Injuries have kept the trio of Eder Militao, Antonio Rudiger, and David Alaba from performing at their best level for the Spanish giants in recent years. Similarly, Raul Asencio failed to cover himself in glory with his displays when he played for Alonso's side at the Club World Cup.
With Rudiger and Alaba well into their 30s and Militao coming off successive ACL injuries, Los Blancos are in need of quality defensive additions. They will try to bring in another centre-back in the coming weeks to strengthen their rearguard.
Real Madrid closing in on Liverpool star: Reports
Real Madrid are closing in on a move for Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate, as per Cadena SER. The France international has been strongly linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu as the Spanish giants are looking to strengthen their backline this summer.
The Liverpool man is in the final year of his contract with the Reds and has turned down two renewal offers, leading to talk of a potential switch this summer. Konate is only looking to join Real Madrid, as per the reports, and may now push for the move to be completed in this transfer window.
Los Blancos paid around £10 million to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold a month early from Liverpool to play in the FIFA Club World Cup this summer. They will be open to negotiating a higher fee for Konate, who will be eligible to move as a free agent next summer.