Real Madrid could look to sign another Liverpool star as a free agent in 2026: Reports

Real Madrid have reportedly earmarked Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate as their next target. According to Spanish outlet Marca, the Frenchman could be a new addition to Los Blancos' strategy of acquiring top players without paying a transfer fee.
Kylian Mbappe's move from Paris Saint-Germain at the start of this season is the biggest example of their attempts to recruit free agents. They are also set to add one of the Reds' biggest stars this summer, agreeing terms to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold.
Konate has been excellent in the heart of Liverpool's defence alongside Virgil van Dijk as they romped home to a Premier League triumph in Arne Slot's first season. While he has had some trouble with injuries, the 25-year-old has been a solid contributor. He's made 39 appearances across all competitions, helping keep 17 clean sheets.
The Frenchman signed a five-year deal after joining from RB Leipzig in the summer of 2021. However, he is yet to sign an extension with Liverpool, casting doubts over his future. His contract expires in the summer of 2026.
The Reds had a tumultuous season off the pitch despite their success on it, with the contracts of three top stars set to expire in the summer. However, Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk committed their future to the club while Alexander-Arnold decided to depart.
Central defence has been a problem for Real Madrid over the past few seasons as injuries and a lack of recruitment have troubled the side. The addition of Konate alongside their rumoured interest in Arsenal's William Saliba could go a long way in solving the issue.
Real Madrid seek to sign Liverpool star for FIFA Club World Cup: Reports
Real Madrid are looking to bring in Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold well ahead of the 2024-25 campaign. According to the BBC, Los Blancos are keen on having the right-back for the FIFA Club World Cup.
The first edition of the extended tournament, set to be held in the USA, will see 32 teams participate. To facilitate transfer moves for this tournament, a short transfer window will be opened from June 1 to June 10. The Spanish giants are keen on signing the 27-year-old in this window.
They would be expected to pay Liverpool the remaining portion of his wages, a fee that could amount to around £850,000, according to the report.