Real Madrid could look to sign another Liverpool star as a free agent in 2026: Reports

Real Madrid have reportedly earmarked Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate as their next target. According to Spanish outlet Marca, the Frenchman could be a new addition to Los Blancos' strategy of acquiring top players without paying a transfer fee.

Ad

Kylian Mbappe's move from Paris Saint-Germain at the start of this season is the biggest example of their attempts to recruit free agents. They are also set to add one of the Reds' biggest stars this summer, agreeing terms to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Konate has been excellent in the heart of Liverpool's defence alongside Virgil van Dijk as they romped home to a Premier League triumph in Arne Slot's first season. While he has had some trouble with injuries, the 25-year-old has been a solid contributor. He's made 39 appearances across all competitions, helping keep 17 clean sheets.

Ad

Trending

The Frenchman signed a five-year deal after joining from RB Leipzig in the summer of 2021. However, he is yet to sign an extension with Liverpool, casting doubts over his future. His contract expires in the summer of 2026.

The Reds had a tumultuous season off the pitch despite their success on it, with the contracts of three top stars set to expire in the summer. However, Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk committed their future to the club while Alexander-Arnold decided to depart.

Ad

Central defence has been a problem for Real Madrid over the past few seasons as injuries and a lack of recruitment have troubled the side. The addition of Konate alongside their rumoured interest in Arsenal's William Saliba could go a long way in solving the issue.

Real Madrid seek to sign Liverpool star for FIFA Club World Cup: Reports

Madrid want Alexander-Arnold to join in June.

Real Madrid are looking to bring in Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold well ahead of the 2024-25 campaign. According to the BBC, Los Blancos are keen on having the right-back for the FIFA Club World Cup.

Ad

The first edition of the extended tournament, set to be held in the USA, will see 32 teams participate. To facilitate transfer moves for this tournament, a short transfer window will be opened from June 1 to June 10. The Spanish giants are keen on signing the 27-year-old in this window.

They would be expected to pay Liverpool the remaining portion of his wages, a fee that could amount to around £850,000, according to the report.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vishal Ravi Vishal has been a European football journalist at Sportskeeda since the past 18 months, covering news and rumors. A firm believer in providing the most accurate information to readers, he prioritizes conducting thorough research before writing a story, and his overall feel for the game, combined with his ability to express thoughts and opinions in a succinct manner set him apart from other journalists.



Ever since coming across a game randomly on TV in 2012, Vishal has been a passionate fan of the sport. Growing up, he loved Chelsea’s style of play and adored Eden Hazard and Jose Mourinho. His favorite footballing moment was when the Blues won the 2021 UEFA Champions League. If given a chance to change any football rule, Vishal would want VAR to be more consistent for the offside rule and its decisioning to be quicker.



Apart from European football, Vishal also likes to keep up to date with Major League Soccer and the Indian Super League. When not immersed in football, he likes to watch other sports and strum the guitar. Know More