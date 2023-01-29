Real Madrid looking to buy a striker who will do the job for 1 season - Reports

Real Madrid are keen to sign a backup striker for just one season as they plot a raid for Manchester City's Erling Haaland in 2024, according to Diario AS.

Real Madrid currently sit second in the La Liga table with 41 points to their name, having won 13 and drawn and lost two of their 17 matches so far. With Barcelona boasting a six-point lead, they face the risk of losing their title this season.

Los Blancos are thus already looking ahead to the 2023-24 campaign, with planning for the summer transfer window underway. On their list of priorities is signing a new striker to provide cover for Karim Benzema.

Benzema has his contract expiring at the end of the season, but is expected to commit his future to the club. While fellow striker Mariano Diaz is also prepared to put pen to paper on a new deal, he does not appear to have a place in the La Liga giants' plans for the future.

With Benzema on the wrong side of his 30s, Real Madrid recognize the need to bring in a new striker into the team. According to the aforementioned source, they have set their eyes on Manchester City's Haaland.

Pol Ballús @polballus



But right now, it’s difficult to imagine him happier elsewhere. Here the full story.



@TheAthleticUK



theathletic.com/3676111/2022/1… Erling Haaland will have a release clause on his contract - from 2024, with no preference for any club and not applicable to Premier League teams.But right now, it’s difficult to imagine him happier elsewhere. Here the full story.@TheAthleticUK Erling Haaland will have a release clause on his contract - from 2024, with no preference for any club and not applicable to Premier League teams.But right now, it’s difficult to imagine him happier elsewhere. Here the full story. @TheAthleticUK theathletic.com/3676111/2022/1…

Haaland only joined the Cityzens last summer, but has a €200 million release clause inserted into his contract, as per The Athletic. The said clause, which is only available to clubs outside England, will only become active in 2024, however.

Carlo Ancelotti's side hence will have to wait until the end of next season to pursue a deal for the Norwegian. They are thus reportedly targeting a short-term fix to provide cover for Benzema this season.

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra Real Madrid will buy a back-up striker this summer that ‘does the job’ for 1 season. Real Madrid will buy a back-up striker this summer that ‘does the job’ for 1 season. @diarioas 🚨💣 Real Madrid will buy a back-up striker this summer that ‘does the job’ for 1 season. @diarioas

Los Blancos are said to be keen to sign a striker who can step in when required for just one season. While they have started identifying potential recruits, there is reportedly no favorite yet.

Jude Bellingham remains Real Madrid's top target

Apart from signing a striker, Real Madrid are also determined to acquire Jude Bellingham's services from Borussia Dortmund. Toni Kroos and Luka Modric's poor form has seemingly intensified their need to strengthen their midfield.

Los Blancos, though, also face competition from Premier League giants Liverpool for Bellingham. As they will not get into a bidding war for the Englishman, the winners of the race will be determined by the player himself.

According to AS, Bellingham currently prefers to join a club outside of the Premier League. Meanwhile, Ancelotti's side are aware that they would have to spend as much as €150 million to sign him.

PSG at only 5th! Paul Merson ranks his 5 favorites for the Champions League this season. Click here

Poll : 0 votes