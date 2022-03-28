Real Madrid ‘looking closely’ at Premier League star who could cost at least €60m: Reports

Spanish giants Real Madrid are reportedly aware of the interest Barcelona have in Leeds United star Raphina. According to El Nacional, Los Blancos recently sent their chief scout Juni Calafat to spy on Leeds United.

However, Calafat has identified Leeds United star Kalvin Phillips as a better prospect than Raphina and has advised the Whites to sign him. Phillips is currently being monitored by some of the elite European clubs.

The 26-year-old, who plays as a holding midfielder, has impressed everyone with his performances over the past few seasons. Phillips was extremely instrumental under former manager Marcelo Bielsa, who helped the club get promoted to the Premier League.

The 26-year-old also had a great Euro 2020 campaign last year. He was one of the standout performers for the Three Lions as they reached the final of the competition. These displays have caught the eye of elite clubs like Manchester United, Chelsea and now Real Madrid.

Los Blancos initially wanted their chief scout Juni Calafat to monitor Raphina, who is very close to joining Barcelona this summer. However, Calafat returned with a detailed report about Kalvin Phillips, whom he considers a better prospect than Raphina. The Leeds United star will cost Real Madrid around €60 million.

The club won't shy away from spending the reported fee for Phillips as Los Blancos president Florentino Perez trusts Juni Calafat. Madrid's chief scout was very instrumental in signing the likes of Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo and many other young talents to the Whites.

Kalvin Phillips' current contract with the Peacocks is set to expire in 2024. It would be a huge task for any club to convince Phillips to leave a club that he loves very much. However, Leeds could end up feeling the pressure to let go of Phillips if a good offer arrives for the 26-year-old.

Real Madrid star Karim Benzema reportedly targeted by Lyon

According to The Hard Tackle via Defensa Central, French club Lyon are eyeing a 2023 move for Real Madrid star Karim Benzema. The French striker has been one of the best players for Los Blancos this season, scoring two goals and providing 13 assists in 34 appearances.

However, Benzema's current contract with Madrid is set to expire in the summer of 2023 and there have been no talks about an extension yet.

French club Lyon are well aware of the situation and are trying to convince Benzema to join them as a free agent in 2023. The French international could be tempted to make a return to Lyon as the Whites are focusing on a rebuild.

If Lyon can pull off this deal and bring their prodigal son back home, then it would be a huge coup for them.

