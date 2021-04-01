Real Madrid to offload £150m worth of players to fund move for Mbappe or Haaland – Reports

Real Madrid are desperate to add more firepower to their attack this summer. They are preparing a mass exodus of loan stars to help fund a move for either Kylian Mbappe or Erling Haaland.

According to AS via Daily Mail, Los Blancos are willing to let some of their nine on-loan stars, including Gareth Bale, leave permanently in the summer. Real Madrid are looking to offload £150m worth of players, which would help finance a blockbuster move for one of the two superstars.

Apart from Bale, the La Liga giants also have Martin Odegaard and Dani Ceballos playing in the Premier League. Among the trio, the Norwegian has impressed the most during his short stay with Arsenal so far.

Understandably, Real Madrid are not looking to sell Odegaard or Ceballos, and with two years remaining on their respective contracts, both are expected to return to the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer.

However, the same cannot be said about Bale, whose astronomical £31m yearly salary has become a huge problem for Los Blancos. The Welshman’s relationship with manager Zinedine Zidane is also strained, and Real Madrid are desperate to remove him from their wage bill this summer.

Among the rest of the players, only Borja Mayoral, currently on loan with AS Roma, has seen his value increase from £9m to £12m.

Erling Haaland’s father Alf-Inge and agent Mino Raiola have also held talks with Real Madrid today, sources confirmed to @RodrigoFaez 😱⏳ pic.twitter.com/BwfbuQIn6P — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 1, 2021

One of the players whose value has decreased is Jesus Vallejo, who is on loan to Granada. The assessment of Luka Jovic and Takefusa Kubo’s performances is not possible since they have only been on loan since January.

Real Madrid generated £72m from sales last summer with the departure of Oscar Rodriguez to Sevilla, Achraf Hakimi to Inter Milan, and Sergio Reguilon to Tottenham.

This time, Los Blancos are optimistic about generating a much larger amount to secure the services of one of the two best strikers in the world.

Real Madrid not the only club eyeing Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland

Haaland will reportedly cost around £153m, and Real Madrid could face stiff competition from Barcelona and Manchester City for the player’s signature. Interestingly, Blaugrana president Joan Laporta believes Haaland is the statement signing he needs at the start of his second tenure at the club.

Mino Raiola is in Barcelona right now, true and 100% confirmed as Sport reported. He’s landed today after meeting with BVB in Dortmund in the last days to talk about Erling Haaland’s future. The race is open with many clubs involved, Barça too. Work in progress. 🔴🇳🇴 #FCB #Barça — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 1, 2021

Mbappe, meanwhile, is expected to be available for £128m. The Frenchman is eager to sort out his future this summer and Real Madrid are the favorites to secure his signature.