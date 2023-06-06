Real Madrid looking to offload 3 out-of-favor stars as mass exodus continues: Reports

Real Madrid continue to trim their squad ahead of the summer transfer window. Three more players are set to leave the club. Jesus Vallejo, Andriy Lunin, and Alvaro Odriozola are the latest names linked with a move away from the Spanish capital (according to El Mundo).

The likes of Karim Benzema, Marco Asensio, Eden Hazard, and Mariano Diaz are set to leave at the end of the season. Lunin, Odriozola, and Vallejo could also be part of the mass exodus.

Ukrainian Lunin has been a part of Los Blancos since 2018. He has made 17 appearances for the club, 12 of which came this season.

Vallejo, on the other hand, joined Los Blancos in 20215. He has since made 31 appearances for the club. The 26-year-old played only four matches during the 2022-23 campaign.

Odriozola has been a part of the team since 2018 and has so far made 49 appearances. The 27-year-old made six appearances this season for Carlo Ancelotti's team.

All three players have struggled for game time during their time at Real Madrid. Hence, it shouldn't come as a surprise that the Spanish giants are exploring opportunities to offload the trio.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti spoke about Karim Benzema

Karim Benzema leaves Real Madrid and recently played his last game against Atheltic Bilbao. Fittingly, the Frenchman's final touch resulted in a goal. The 35-year-old will join Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad.

Since his 2009 move from Olympique Lyon, Benzema has been an important player for the team. He became the leader of the team's attack in recent seasons. The Frenchman leaves winning 25 trophies. He is also the club's all-time second-highest scorer (354).

Speaking about the number nine, Carlo Ancelotti told the media (via Los Blancos' official website):

"I bid him farewell in the knowledge that I've coached one of the greatest players in the world and one of the best strikers. He's a very kind, humble and earnest person. We can't be pleased about his departure, but we have to respect his decision. He's earned the right to choose and we all thank him for everything he's done for this club. He's been a legendary, unforgettable figure, and he'll remain forever in the memory of this club."

Real Madrid will now have to look at the market to find a striker who can replace the prolific Benzema. Harry Kane and Kai Havertz are reportedly Los Blancos' leading targets to replenish the attack.

