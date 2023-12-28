Real Madrid looking to sign 23-year-old Serie A center back on loan in January: Reports

Real Madrid are looking to bring back Mario Gila on loan from Lazio in January according to SER Deportivos.

Gila, 23, joined Lazio from Los Blancos in 2022. A graduate of the Meregues' La Fabrica division, he made two appearances for the senior team before joining Lazio. Gila was a regular for the youth sides of the Madrid giants, especially the Castilla side.

Since joining Lazio, Gila has made 20 appearances for the Serie A side, including eight across competitions this season. His bright spark of performances has caught the eye of several European clubs, including his former club.

Real Madrid are looking to sign a new central defender in January after David Alaba and Eder Militao have been ruled out of the season with ACL injuries. There have been reports about the club potentially re-signing Raphael Varane from Manchester United.

The aforementioned report suggests that a loan move for Gila could also be on the cards. The Spaniard has also represented La Roja's youth teams during his career.

Apart from Gila and Varane, Robert Renan is another player on Los Blancos' radar. Whether Lazio are willing to negotiate a loan move for Gila remains unclear.

Michael Owen addresses Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham being compared to England legends

In his short Real Madrid career, Jude Bellingham has proven that Los Blancos made the right decision by investing €103 million to bring him in from Borussia Dortmund.

The Englishman has scored 17 goals and has provided five assists in 21 matches. Michael Owen, though, thinks Bellingham has miles to go to be in the same bracket as English icons like Steven Gerrard and Paul Scholes, and more.

Owen said (via Madrid Universal):

“Jude Bellingham wouldn’t automatically be better than Gerrard, Lampard, and Scholes if he wins La Liga, the Champions League and Euro 2024 next year. He’d win the Ballon d’Or, though.”

He added:

“Those players did it for years and years and they never dropped their level. They won multiple titles and they were also Champions League winners.”

While Owen acknowledged the tremendous ability young Bellingham possesses, he emphasized that the midfielder needs to continue performing at the highest level in the years to come to attain legendary status.