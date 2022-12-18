Real Madrid not looking to sign Cristiano Ronaldo due to 3 main reasons - Reports

Real Madrid are not looking to sign Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo for three main reasons, according to a report by The Real Champs. The 37-year-old is currently without a club following his acrimonious exit from Manchester United last month.

However, rumors of a return to Los Blancos started making the rounds after Ronaldo trained at the Valdebebas following Portugal's elimination from the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

It's Real Madrid's training ground and where the former Galactico trained for nine years during his time at the club, but all rumors of a return were soon quashed when the Spanish champions made it clear they had 'no interest' in bringing him back.

As revealed by Cristiano Ronaldo has trained at Real Madrid sporting center Valdebebas in the last hours — on a separated pitchAs revealed by @relevo @hugocerezo , Cristiano’s just working there to keep his form thanks to great relationship with the club, waiting for new chapter. Cristiano Ronaldo has trained at Real Madrid sporting center Valdebebas in the last hours — on a separated pitch 🚨⚪️ #RonaldoAs revealed by @relevo/@hugocerezo, Cristiano’s just working there to keep his form thanks to great relationship with the club, waiting for new chapter. https://t.co/mrbFneIPkt

Ronaldo, 37 now, and in the twilight of his career. Real Madrid, meanwhile, have been focused on roping in young talents and signing the Portuguese ace would mean digressing from their policy.

The superstar forward is also not at the level he was before. In the 2022-23 season, Ronaldo scored just three goals for Manchester United in 16 appearances, while netting just once at the FIFA World Cup in five games.

Age has certainly caught up with him and his goalscoring prowess has visibly declined.

Cristiano Ronaldo's bitter exit from Manchester United has also raised questions about his legacy at Old Trafford and shown that not every return is a fairytale.

It shouldn't be ending like this for Ronaldo! - Dropped by Erik ten Hag in the Premier League.- Leaves beloved Manchester United.- Dropped by Fernando Santos for Portugal.- Knocked out of the FIFA World Cup by Morocco.It shouldn't be ending like this for Ronaldo! - Dropped by Erik ten Hag in the Premier League.- Leaves beloved Manchester United.- Dropped by Fernando Santos for Portugal.- Knocked out of the FIFA World Cup by Morocco.It shouldn't be ending like this for Ronaldo! 💔 https://t.co/jUyZzr9KZb

Real Madrid don't want the same to happen at their club as their former goalscoring talisman enjoys great popularity among the supporters. He's widely seen as their greatest-ever player, scoring 450 goals in 438 games and winning 15 titles.

No major European club has come forward with an offer for Ronaldo yet, although he's been linked with a big-money move to Saudi Arabia's Al Nassr. However, reports suggest that he's keen to play in the Champions League and hence may not entertain the offer.

Cristiano Ronaldo's World Cup dream with Portugal ends in tears

Portugal were knocked out in the quarter-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup by Morocco and Cristiano Ronaldo was seen leaving the pitch in tears.

This was his last shot at the trophy but he came up short once more following a difficult campaign that saw him score just once - a penalty in their first victory over Ghana.

Ronaldo did not announce his retirement from the national team as he hopes to play until Euro 2024.

