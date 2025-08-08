Real Madrid could make €90m bid for Ballon d'Or nominee next summer: Reports

Real Madrid are already planning for the 2026 summer transfer window and have made Ballon d'Or nominee Vitinha a top target. The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfielder was linked with the Spanish giants this summer, but they have now postponed the plan.
According to a report in MARCA, Vitinha could be available for €90 million, and Real Madrid are looking to capitalize on the opportunity. Xabi Alonso is keen on bolstering his midfield and sees the Portuguese as the ideal fit for his squad.
The former Wolverhampton star has been in fine form for the French side and played a key role in their European treble win last season. His contributions have been recognised with a Ballon d'Or nomination this year.
Portugal manager Roberto Martinez has already backed the midfielder for the Ballon d'Or this year and said (via GOAL):
"One thing is what Vitinha is doing this season. For me, without a doubt. He is a player who was essential for PSG to win everything they have won. I think that due to Vitinha's style and effectiveness, he deserves to be awarded the Ballon d'Or."
The report of Real Madrid shifting the Vitinha plan to next summer comes days after Foot01 claimed that PSG were set to demand €130 million for the midfielder.
Xabi wanted the PSG star as the replacement for Luka Modric, who joined AC Milan this summer following the expiry of his contract at Santiago Bernabeu.
Real Madrid star told to forget about Ballon d'Or this year by former PSG player
Former PSG star Jerome Rothen spoke about Kylian Mbappe earlier this year and claimed that the Real Madrid star would not win the Ballon d'Or. He believes that the Frenchman has been a failure at Santiago Bernabeu, despite scoring 44 goals in all competitions, and said:
"People are talking about Kylian Mbappe. He arrived at his dream club with the ambition of winning every trophy, including the Champions League, and also of being among the best players in the world and winning the Ballon d’Or. Collectively and individually, he is a failure."
"He will not win the Ballon d’Or this year. He is a resounding failure. At the start of the season, mitigating factors were found. He could have had time to adapt, but when you're Mbappe, the adaptation time is shorter. He scored a lot of goals, but in the game he's catastrophic."
Kylian Mbappe left PSG last summer following the expiry of his contract and joined Real Madrid on a free transfer.