Real Madrid make Carlo Ancelotti contract u-turn amid rumours linking him with national team role - Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly looking to extend the contract of manager Carlo Ancelotti, who has been strongly linked with the Brazil national team job.

The decorated Italian tactician has publicly expressed his desire to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu for as long as he can amidst little progress in his contract talks. That's despite Brazilian Football Confederation president Ednaldo Rodriguez saying that Ancelotti is the frontrunner to take charge around next summer's Copa America.

In a latest development, though, Madrid Zone has reported that despite Ancelotti's links with Brazil, Los Blancos are contemplating offering the Italian a new two-year deal that will keep him at the club till 2026.

Brazil have been without a permanent manager since Title left after the 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign where they lost to Croatia on penalties in the quarterfinal.

Meanwhile, Ancelotti's side are second in La Liga after 13 games, trailing surprise leaders Girona (34) after 13 games. Barca are two points behind Los Blancos in third.

However, in the UEFA Champions League, Los Blancos have won their opening four games to storm into the knockouts. The La Liga giants' only loss of the season came at Atletico Madrid, losing 3-1.

How has Carlo Ancelotti fared at Real Madrid?

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has had tremendous success at Los Blancos across two different stints. He has managed the Spanish giants 253 times across competitions, winning 183 times and losing 38.

Ancelotti's silverware at the Santiago Bernabeu include two UEFA Champions League titles, two FIFA Club World Cup and one La Liga title. The league triumph in 2021-22 made the Italian the first manager to win the top-flight title in all five top-five countries.

He has won the Premeir League with Chelsea, Ligue 1 with Paris Saint-Germain, Bundesliga with Bayern Munich and Serie A with AC Milan. Ancelotti's Champions League triumph in 2021-22 - a record-extending 14th for the club - made the Italian the first manager to win the competition multiple times with more than one club.