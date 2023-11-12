Real Madrid make contact to sign 20-year-old Manchester United target – Reports

Real Madrid have allegedly made contact to sign Santos striker Marcos Leonardo, who has also been linked with Manchester United of late.

Since Karim Benzema's summer exit to Al-Ittihad on a Bosman move, Los Blancos have been on the hunt for a number nine. Despite roping in Joselu on a loan move as a temporary solution, they have felt the need to fill the gaping hole in their ranks in the ongoing campaign.

Now, according to Brazilian news publication ge.globo, Real Madrid have identified Leonardo as a top transfer target to solve their striking crisis for a number of years. They have initiated contact with the forward's agents in search of information about the Brazilian's availability. However, Los Blancos are yet to formalize their transfer approach.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are likely to face tough competition in the race to snap up the Brazilian striker from Newcastle United and AS Roma.

On the other hand, Manchester United and Arsenal are also thought to be keeping tabs on the Santos academy product, as per Fichajes.net.

Leonardo, 20, has impressed one and all with his ability to lead the line for Santos this year. He has scored 21 goals and laid out four assists in 3,788 minutes of first-team action, spread across 44 games in 2023.

Ex-Real Madrid star Casemiro likely to stay at Manchester United, says famed journalist

Speaking recently to GiveMeSport, famed reporter Ben Jacobs provided his insight into Manchester United midfielder Casemiro's potential plans amid transfer interest from the Saudi Pro League. He said:

"With Saudi Arabia, we're not going to see the same window in January as we did over the summer. Casemiro has been a name – like many others such as Kevin De Bruyne, Mohamed Salah and Son Heung-min – on a list of possible targets for 2024. But the indication at this point is that he wouldn't like to jump ship from Manchester United mid-season. The Saudi clubs, I think, will be looking for that type of profile in the summer rather than January."

Casemiro, 31, has lately received his fair share of scrutiny owing to his error-prone outings for Manchester United this campaign. He is currently out with a hamstring problem, missing his last six games.

Since arriving from Real Madrid in a potential £70 million move in 2022, Casemiro has made 63 appearances across competitions for the Red Devils. He has scored 11 goals and laid out four assists too.