Real Madrid make Cristiano Ronaldo transfer decision after Manchester United release: Reports

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has reportedly decided not to sign Cristiano Ronaldo following his Manchester United release. The Portuguese is looking for a new club but is currently in Qatar with at the FIFA World Cup.

Manchester United terminated Ronaldo's contract earlier this week following his explosive interview with Piers Morgan. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner took shots at the club's owners and management before claiming they betrayed him.

The CR7 Timeline. @TimelineCR7 Carlo Ancelotti on managing Cristiano Ronaldo:



“It is the easiest way to be a manager, to manage a fantastic player because they are professional, they are serious, they have personality, they are motivated so it is the easiest way."



Carlo Ancelotti on managing Cristiano Ronaldo:“It is the easiest way to be a manager, to manage a fantastic player because they are professional, they are serious, they have personality, they are motivated so it is the easiest way." https://t.co/9VHoMeEZ1h

As per a report in El Nacional, Ancelotti has informed the Real Madrid board that he is not interested in working with the Portuguese star. The Spanish publication added that the Italian forced Florentino Perez to block all possibilities of the free transfer in January.

Cristiano Ronaldo played two seasons at Real Madrid under Carlo Ancelotti

Cristiano Ronaldo played two seasons under Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid during the Italian's first stint at the club. The duo won the UEFA Champions League and La Liga in their first season, but the manager was sacked a season later.

GOAL @goal



7 Games

3 Goals

4 Assists



Carlo Ancelotti says it's a pleasure to watch the Juventus man, despite him helping beat Napoli 3-1 yesterday Cristiano Ronaldo's Serie A season so far:7 Games3 Goals4 AssistsCarlo Ancelotti says it's a pleasure to watch the Juventus man, despite him helping beat Napoli 3-1 yesterday Cristiano Ronaldo's Serie A season so far:👤 7 Games⚽️ 3 Goals🎯 4 AssistsCarlo Ancelotti says it's a pleasure to watch the Juventus man, despite him helping beat Napoli 3-1 yesterday https://t.co/RsTngpl2VF

The former Chelsea and PSG manager has insisted that Ronaldo is the best player he has worked with and told The Times via Sports Mole:

"I've seen Ronaldo play a lot of times, of course, but when you're up close every day his technical skills are unbelievable. He's the best I've ever seen. He's scored in every game in this period — 25 goals in 18 games — and he can score more."

Ronaldo has also praised Ancelotti and claimed that he would love to work with the Italian in the future. He told ESPN:

"Mr. Ancelotti was an unbelievable surprise. In the beginning, I thought he was more a tough person, kind of arrogant – but it was the opposite. He's like a big bear, I'd say! He's a cute guy, such a sensitive person. He spoke with us every day. Not just with me but with all the players. He had fun with us."

He added:

"He's an unbelievable person. I just wish every player could have an opportunity to work with him because he's a fantastic guy, a fantastic coach, and I miss him a lot because we won many trophies together. I wish to work with him again one day. But now I'm good, I have a new coach and I'm happy too, but it's great I have good memories."

Cristiano Ronaldo was linked with a move away from Manchester United in the summer, and Real Madrid were touted to be a possible destination.

Get Germany vs Japan Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes