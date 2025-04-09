Real Madrid make decision on Carlo Ancelotti’s future following Arsenal humiliation: Reports

Real Madrid have decided to end Carlo Ancelotti's reign at the Santiago Bernabeu, according to journalist Rodra P. The decision was apparently taken on the back of the demoralising 3-0 defeat at the hands of Arsenal in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinal on Tuesday, April 8.
Two Declan Rice free kicks and a Mikel Merino goal ensured that the Gunners have a commanding lead in the tie ahead of the second leg. Los Blancos are also trailing Barcelona by four points in the LaLiga title race after 30 games this season.
The reigning Spanish champions were hoping to hit a higher gear this season following the arrival of Kylian Mbappe last summer. However, that has not been the case, and Real Madrid have now run out of patience.
Unless Los Blancos manage a miracle in the league or the Champions League, Ancelotti will be on his way this summer. The LaLiga giants have apparently identified Xabi Alonso as the Italian's replacement.
The Spanish manager has long been linked with the hot seat at the Santiago Bernabeu, following some phenomenal work with Bayer Leverkusen. Alonso helped the club win the Bundesliga and the DFB Pokal last season, and lost the Europa League final to Atalanta. That was Bayer Leverkusen's only defeat last campaign across all competitions.
Real Madrid are pleased with his efforts and see him as the ideal man to take the club forward.
Are Real Madrid eyeing a Premier League defender this summer?
Real Madrid have identified Jarrad Branthwaite as an option to shore up their backline this summer, according to Caught Offside. The Everton defender is highly rated in the Premier League circuit and is also wanted by Manchester United and Liverpool.
The Reds are sweating on the future of Virgil van Dijk, whose contract expires in a few months. Despite their best attempts, the Merseyside club haven't managed to tie the Dutchman down with a new deal.
Should Van Dijk end up leaving, Liverpool are planning to bring in Branthwaite to fill the gap at the back. However, Everton may not be too keen to let him move to a bitter rival.
Meanwhile, Manchester United are also long-term admirers of the 22-year-old and want him at Old Trafford this summer. Finally, Real Madrid have their eyes on the player as well, as they look to lay down succession plans for David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger.