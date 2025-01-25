Real Madrid make decision on January exit of attacking prodigy Endrick amid interest from Premier League clubs: Reports

Real Madrid are not planning to send Endrick out on loan in January, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. The Brazilian forward arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu last summer from Palmeiras but has struggled for game time under Carlo Ancelotti.

Endrick has registered four goals and one assist from 19 games across competitions for Los Blancos so far. However, only two of these have been starts.

Recent reports have suggested that the 18-year-old could leave the LaLiga giants in a temporary move this month. It has been stated that Real Madrid are contemplating a loan move to help him gain valuable minutes.

However, Romano has now refuted those claims. The reputed journalist has stated that Los Blancos plan to slowly integrate the player into the team. The LaLiga giants do not want to burden the Brazilian and want him to acclimatize with the rigors of top-level football. As such, Real Madrid have no plans to send him out on loan at the moment.

Endrick has averaged just 10 minutes per game for Los Blancos so far. With six months of experience under his belt, the player will be expecting better fortunes in the coming months.

However, if his situation doesn't change, the Brazilian could be tempted to consider a loan deal this summer. The player remains highly rated across the continent and won't be short of suitors if he wants to move.

Did Real Madrid turn down a Manchester City ace?

Real Madrid turned down the chance to sign Kyle Walker this month, according to MARCA. The right-back position remains an area of concern for the LaLiga giants, with Dani Carvajal ruled out for the rest of the season with an ACL injury.

Lucas Vazquez has also blown hot and cold this season, prompting the club to search for options in the market. Los Blancos were offered the opportunity, via intermediaries, to sign Walker on loan for the rest of the season to address the position.

However, Real Madrid were not interested in the proposal and turned it down. The Englishman has since joined AC Milan on a temporary deal from Manchester City.

Interestingly, Trent Alexander-Arnold remains Los Blancos' preferred choice for the position. The Englishman's contract with Liverpool expires at the end of this season and he hasn't signed a new deal yet. Recent reports have suggested that the LaLiga giants are working to sign the 26-year-old on a free transfer this summer.

