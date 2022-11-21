Real Madrid make final decision about signing Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo in the January transfer window - Reports 

La Liga giants Real Madrid have no interest in signing Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo in the January transfer window, Spanish outlet Marca has claimed (via Metro).

Cristiano Ronaldo recently had a revealing chat with his friend Piers Morgan, sharing his thoughts about Manchester United’s manager and their owners.

In the two-part interview, which was released last week, Ronaldo admitted that he had no respect for Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag and also criticized the Glazers family.

It has been reported that the Red Devils are now contemplating terminating Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract in the wake of his explosive interview. The former Real Madrid man still has seven months remaining on his current £500,000-a-week deal.

Ronaldo’s departure from Old Trafford looks imminent, but a reunion with Los Blancos seems unlikely. According to the aforementioned report, Real Madrid passed up the opportunity to sign their record goalscorer in the summer and are set to do so again this winter.

The Whites’ campaign has been hampered by Karim Benzema’s niggling injury concerns, but the club are reportedly determined to stick by the 2022 Ballon d’Or winner for two more seasons.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who has scored only thrice in 16 games for Manchester United this season, spent nine fruitful years in the Spanish capital. Between 2009 and 2018, Ronaldo scored 450 goals for Madrid in 438 appearances, winning four Champions League trophies and two La Liga titles, amongst other honors.

France won’t call up any new player to replace Real Madrid superstar at FIFA World Cup

Ballon d’Or holder Karim Benzema has withdrawn from France’s 2022 FIFA World Cup squad following an injury in training. He has flown back to Madrid and will recover there until the end of the World Cup break.

While it was expected that France would call someone up to replace the Real Madrid superstar, coach Didier Deschamps declared that he had no intention of doing so.

Deschamps stated (via India.com):

“I am extremely sad for Karim who had made this World Cup a major objective. Despite this new blow for the French team, I have full confidence in my group. We will do everything to meet the huge challenge that awaits us.”

He concluded by saying:

“This is a quality group: I have confidence in them in everything they do, both on and off the pitch. They are united.”

Defending champions France have been drawn in Group D alongside Denmark, Australia and Tunisia in the World Cup.

Get the Qatar vs Ecuador live score now and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes