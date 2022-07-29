Real Madrid make Liverpool target their main priority next summer - Reports 

Real Madrid are interested in signing Liverpool target Jude Bellingham next summer.

The Borussia Dortmund midfielder has evolved into one of the brightest young prospects in Europe and is expected to make the move to a top club in the future.

According to Rodrigo Faez via [MadridXtra], Real Madrid are believed to be massive fans of the midfielder and will prioritize his signing in the 2023 summer transfer window.

The England international joined Dortmund from Birmingham City in the summer of 2019 for £25 million. He immediately became a regular starter, making 44 appearances in all competitions during his debut campaign with the German club.

The teenager continued to grow from strength to strength. He soon earned a place in the England squad for Euro 2020, becoming the youngest ever footballer to play at a European Championship.

Bellingham enjoyed an impressive 2021-22 campaign, scoring six goals and providing 14 assists in 44 matches across all competitions. He has been heavily linked with a move to Premier League giants Liverpool in recent months.

The Reds view him as a long-term replacement for veteran midfielder Jordan Henderson, who is in his thirties and approaching the latter stages of his career.

However, as per Liverpoolecho, Dortmund are unwilling to sanction the midfielder's sale as they have already parted ways with Erling Haaland this summer. The Merseyside club could thus attempt to sign him next summer.

They are set to face stiff competition from Real Madrid, who rate Bellingham highly due to the 'way he moves in the midfield and how he treats the ball'. The Englishman could be the ideal replacement for Luka Modric, whose contract expires next summer.

Bellingham could prefer a move to Liverpool over Real Madrid

Borussia Dortmund v Valencia CF - Pre-Season Friendly

Bellingham would prefer a move to Liverpool over Real Madrid due to the stiff competition he could face in the Spanish capital. Los Blancos possess a wealth of midfielders, including the likes of Modric, Toni Kroos and Casemiro, among others. They also have a rich pool of young players like Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga, Federico Valverde and Dani Ceballos.

He could therefore take time to nail down a regular place in the club's starting line-up. The 19-year-old could be a regular starter at Anfield, given the number of aging midfielders in the squad. Henderson, James Milner and Thiago Alcantara are all in their thirties, prompting Jurgen Klopp to look for freshness and youth in midfield.

Furthermore, Bellingham could be keen to return to England and play for a team like Liverpool, who are expected to compete for major honors in England and Europe.

