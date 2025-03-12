Real Madrid make significant stride in quest for new head coach amid Carlo Ancelotti uncertainty: Reports

Real Madrid have reportedly made contact with Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso to succeed Carlo Ancelotti at the Santiago Bernabeu. The news comes from journalist Ramon Alvarez de Mon, who says that Los Blancos have been planning this move for some time now.

At the moment, the Italian tactician is contracted with the Spanish giants till the summer of 2026. With Alonso's deal in Leverkusen also expiring in the same year, the aforementioned journalist said (via Madrid Universal):

“Madrid fears that Ancelotti’s tenure is over and has been anticipating that idea for some time due to the passage of time."

“The information I have is that there have been recent contacts. There has been one between Florentino Perez and Xabi Alonso. Yes, there is a plan, but who knows? In a super-successful season for Ancelotti, maybe Madrid could change its mind," he added.

It seems as though Alvarez de Mon is hinting at the fact that this change could take place this summer. However, he claims that a stellar season for Ancelotti could save his job.

At the moment, Real Madrid are second in the LaLiga standings, level on points with leaders Barcelona, who have a game in hand. They're also set to face Atletico Madrid in the second leg of their round-of-16 Champions League tie on Wednesday, March 12, leading 2-1.

Ancelotti took over as boss of Real Madrid for the second time in his career in the summer of 2021 and has remained in charge for 218 matches this time around. He's delivered two Champions League and La Liga titles each in three seasons.

Xabi Alonso refuses to commit to staying at Bayer Leverkusen amid Real Madrid interest - Reports

Xabi Alonso. (Image Source: Getty)

Xabi Alonso's future is being heavily discussed following Bayer Leverkusen's round-of-16 Champions League elimination at the hands of Bayern Munich. A report from MARCA claims that the former Spain international has not committed to staying at his current job beyond the season amid interest from Real Madrid (via GOAL).

It is believed that Alonso will wait till the end of the campaign and take a call on his future. Not many will be surprised by Los Blancos' desire to attain the 43-year-old's services following his exploits in Leverkusen.

Alonso joined the German outfit in October 2022 and has managed 130 matches across competitions since then. Last season, he managed to win the Bundesliga, with his team going unbeaten in the tournament.

