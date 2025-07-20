Real Madrid make stance clear regarding Vinicius Jr's future at club, give player an ultimatum: Reports

According to EL Debate (via Madrid Universal), Real Madrid has given Vinicius Junior an ultimatum over his lingering contractual situation. The source claimed that Los Blancos have told Vinicius to renew his contract before June 2026 or risk being placed in the transfer market for a possible sale.
Vinicius’ current deal at the Santiago Bernabeu is initially scheduled to run till June 2027. However, Los Blancos are trying to avoid a situation where the Brazilian might leave the club as a free agent at the expiration of his current deal.
Thus, the reported ultimatum for Vinicius to make a concrete decision regarding his future at the Santiago Bernabeu. Despite several discussions between Vinicius' camp and Real Madrid over a contract renewal, an agreement hasn't been reached.
A report from Madrid Universal had earlier suggested that Vinicius is demanding a rise in his current salary from €15 million to €20 million. An increment which would make him the highest paid player at the club, surpassing Kylian Mbappe.
However, Madrid are reportedly unwilling to meet Vinicius' demand, which would alter their financial structure. Despite the recent back-and-forth between Los Blancos and Vinicius' entourage, negotiations are expected to continue.
In 322 appearances for Los Blancos, Vinicius has contributed 106 goals and 83 assists across competitions.
"Accumulating great players, with a lot of market value, is always counterproductive" - Predrag Mijatovic on Real Madrid
Former Real Madrid sporting director Predrag Mijatovic has warned Los Blancos about accumulating players with decent market value. Mijatovic believes failure to get the best out of great players as accumulation of big players reduces their market value.
During a discussion with Diario AS, Mijatovic, who also doubles as a former Los Blancos striker, said (via Madrid Universal):
"I keep saying it, accumulating great players, with a lot of market value, is always counterproductive, You have an asset that’s worth a lot, but you don’t get the most out of it. As the months go by, the player isn’t happy, and you don’t know if you will be able to sell him the following year."
In the current Los Blancos squad, a player like Endrick only registered 847 minutes last season. Despite his proficiency, the lack of playing time might affect his valuation if Los Blancos were to sell him.