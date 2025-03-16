Real Madrid make surprise decision on Vinicius Jr as contract talks stall - Reports

Real Madrid are willing to offload Vinicius Junior this summer unless his performances improve, according to Fichajes.net. The Brazilian forward was one of the most important players at the Santiago Bernabeu in recent seasons, but his form has suffered of late.

Vinicius was key to Los Blancos' league and Champions League triumph last season, registering 25 goals and 11 assists from 40 games across competitions. While the player has managed 18 goals and 11 assists from 39 games this season, he has been pegged with off-field controversies.

The LaLiga giants are worried that the Brazilian is more invested in riling up the opposition fans than in football. His off-the-field issues have also hurt his performances this season, with Kylian Mbappe now the apple of the eye of Real Madrid faithful.

Los Blancos apparently rejected a €300m approach for Vinicius Junior from Saudi Arabia last summer. That offer remains on the table and the LaLiga giants could be tempted to consider the option if the situation remains unchanged.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has previously been patient with the 24-year-old, but things are fast reaching boiling point. Los Blancos haven't been afraid of selling some of the best players in the past and history could repeat itself this summer.

Recent reports have suggested that the squad are also getting tired of the Brazilian's antics. The coming months, as such, could be crucial to Vinicius Junior's future at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Are Real Madrid eyeing an Arsenal defender?

Real Madrid have stepped up their efforts to secure the services of William Saliba this summer, according to journalist Matteo Moretto. The French defender has been a rock at the back for Arsenal in recent times, and is one of the best young defenders in the Premier League.

Saliba has registered 38 appearances across competitions this season for the Gunners. Thanks to his efforts, Mikel Arteta's side now boast one of the meanest defences in the continent.

The north London side have conceded just 24 goals in 28 games this season, the lowest in the Premier League. Saliba has had a part to play in that achievements and his efforts have now earned him admirers at Real Madrid.

The Frenchman is under contract with Arsenal until 2027 and remains a key part of Arteta's plans. However, the LaLiga champions are now ready to break the bank this summer to convince the Gunners to let Saliba leave.

