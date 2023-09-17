Real Madrid could make surprise move to sign former player next summer - Reports

Real Madrid could reportedly sign their former player Takefusa Kubo next summer from Real Sociedad.

Kubo, 22, has been in sizzling form for Sociedad this season, scoring three times in four La Liga games. Since joining Imanol Alguacil's team last summer from Los Blancos, the Japanese winger has 12 goals and 10 assists in 48 games across competitions. This has attracted attention from his former club, according to El Nacional.

Algaucil has named Kubo in his starting XI against the league leaders in a La Liga showdown at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday (September 17). In his pre-match press conference, Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti noted the rise of Kubo (as per El Nacional):

"He's doing very well. He's progressed a lot, and he's a player we have to keep an eye on because he's scored goals this early in the season."

After impressing on loan at Mallorca, Kubo has taken it up a notch at Sociedad, impressing his former employers. Madrid president Florentino Perez retains 50% rights of the player's rights till 2027.

If the Japanese continues his good form at the Reale Arena, Los Blancos could make a move for him next summer.

How Real Madrid have fared this season

Real Madrid have made a good start to the season. They have won their opening four games and will leapfrog leaders Barcelona by winning their game at home against Sociedad on Sunday.

Carlo Ancelotti's side began their league campaign with a 2-0 win at Athletic Bilbao before winning 3-1 at Almeria. With their Santiago Bernabeu Stadium still under renovation, Los Blancos played a third straight league outing on the road - against Celta Vigo - and won again (by a solitary goal).

In their last competitive game just before the international break, Los Blancos beat Getafe to surge to the top of the standings. However, their arch-rivals Barcelona (13) have overtaken Madrid atop the points table by vanquishing Real Betis 5-0 at home on Saturday.

New signing Jude Bellingham has scored in all four outings so far and leads the La Liga scoring charts with five goals.