Real Madrid man eyeing exit from club amid interest from rival UCL clubs - Reports

Rodry Goes is reportedly open to leaving Real Madrid to become a star player at another big club.

According to El Nacional, the Brazilian winger has interest from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Arsenal and Manchester United. After Karim Benzema's move to Al-Ittihad this summer, he hasn't had much trouble finding regular game time.

In fact, Rodrygo has featured in all of his team's 10 games across competitions so far this season, starting nine times. But he apparently realizes that Real Madrid will sign new forwards next year, which could jeopardize his position in the team.

Los Blancos are supposedly chasing Napoli hitman Victor Osimhen and PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe to form a deadly trio alongside Vinicius Junior. In such a situation, Rodrygo could be ousted from the first-team picture.

The 22-year-old has registered 38 goals and 33 assists in 175 games for the club since leaving Santos in the summer of 2019. He has been used in a two-man strike formation alongside Vinicius this season due to Real Madrid's lack of strikers.

Ancelotti trusts him in his starting XI right now but things could change if the Spanish giants sign a new No. 9. Jude Bellingham is also in brilliant form, which could see the England international feature in a more advanced role.

The aforementioned report adds that Rodrygo is willing to assess the situation this season and make a decision next summer. He has entered the final two years of his contract at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Carlo Ancelotti praises Real Madrid's star duo after Napoli win

Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham are Real Madrid's two biggest threats in attack.

The Englishman has scored eight times and laid out three assists in nine games since his €103 million transfer from Borussia Dortmund this summer. Vinicius, meanwhile, has two goals in six games, missing three matches in September due to a muscle injury.

The Brazilian superstar was at his best against Napoli, scoring from inside the box after a neat assist from Bellingham to make it 1-1 in the 27th minute. The former Dortmund star scored seven minutes later to hand his team the advantage before Piotr Zielinski's second-half penalty made it 2-2.

An own goal from Alex Meret in the 78th minute settled matters at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium. After the match, Carlo Ancelotti praised Vinicius and Bellingham and said, via the club's official website:

"Bellingham linked up well with him [Vinicius] and they both have a lot of creativity. Having both of them positioned on our left flank certainly creates a lot of danger."

Los Blancos are top of the table in both La Liga and Group C of the Champions League.